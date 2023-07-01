AGC Training tutor Andrew Weld with the Dannevirke High School building team of Craig Smith, Thomas Barrow, Ryan Jameson, Lana Brew, Hayden Te Kura-Weber, Connor Forsyth, Nic Nielsen, William Charmley and Logan Boustead. Absent: Brock Castles and Cade Ericksen. Photo / Sue Emeny

AGC Training tutor Andrew Weld with the Dannevirke High School building team of Craig Smith, Thomas Barrow, Ryan Jameson, Lana Brew, Hayden Te Kura-Weber, Connor Forsyth, Nic Nielsen, William Charmley and Logan Boustead. Absent: Brock Castles and Cade Ericksen. Photo / Sue Emeny

For the past 15 weeks, a group of Dannevirke High School students have stepped out of the classroom and onto a construction site.

The group of 11 students are building a house on a disused netball court under the guidance of AGC Training.

The students spend two days a week building the house which will be completed by the end of the year.

Brittons House Movers fund the project, supplying all the materials, tools and the AGC tutor. When completed, Brittons will put the house up for sale.

Tutor Andrew Weld said the building project was from the ground up.

“It’s not a kit-set home. We make all our own framework.

“The students learn all the skill sets during the project, but the most important thing they learn is a work ethic and what’s expected of them in the industry sector.”

He said the programme was a good intermediary step between school and the workforce.

Weld said the programme was certainly needed.

“There’s a lack of apprentices within the building industry, and this programme is a two-way street. This course can open a lot of doors for the students.”

Two weeks ago the scaffolding was put in place and this formed part of the tuition as students helped with the installation of it.

“This was a lot to learn in one day but it gave the group an understanding of the process.”

Weld said a big part of the project was not about the physical side of the work, but about attitude.

“Fifteen weeks in and from day one they have been learning basic skills and gaining confidence.”

Weld said the students were all keen to be on the course, even when it was raining.

“Over half of the group are looking to move into the construction industry. One student wants to go into farming but wants to have building skills.”

The house is a 105 square metre three-bedroom structure and on completion will be fully compliant externally. Plumbing and electrical work will be carried out but it will be up to the buyer to complete the interior in terms of kitchen and bathroom fit-outs.

Weld said it was hoped the house would be moved to Hawke’s Bay to provide much-needed accommodation for a family who had lost their home after Cyclone Gabrielle.