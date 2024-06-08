Dannevirke farmer wins title at NZ dog trial champs on final run before dog’s retirement

More and more farmers and their wives are finding additional work off-farm.

Dannevirke dog trialist Tim Stevenson described himself as “chuffed” after winning the zig zag hunt at the New Zealand and North Island Sheep Dog Trial Championships in Taranaki.

The week-long event saw participants travel from around the country to compete in a series of challenges to test the skills of each dog and handler.

Stevenson, who has been competing since he was 19, lined up on May 30 with 9-year-old Huntaway Banjo and completed a 3-minute run, manoeuvring three sheep through barrels in a zig-zag formation with little room for error.

He finished the trial with 192.25 points, 95.75, from his first run and 96.5 from his second.

Tim Stevenson with Huntaway Banjo at the New Zealand dog trial championship. Photo / Jorge Coplestone (Wallagophotography)

He said during his run with Banjo, the dog started to try to work the sheep on his own, which he had to control.

“He started to do a little bit himself and I didn’t feel like I had a great grip of him, so it didn’t feel that comfortable - but everyone said it looked quite good - I was mixed emotions.”

The 36-year-old farm manager works on Waewaepa Station, 25km from Dannevirke, and is a member of the Dannevirke Dog Trial Club.

Stevenson said to be successful, competitors must read the sheep’s behaviour, predict their movement and work their dog in response.

“It’s an interesting sport because you have to line up three sheep’s minds with a dog’s mind, and your mind and try to get it to work together - it’s quite a battle and there is a lot going on.”

He enjoyed dog trials for the social aspect and said going to trials was like catching up with family.

“There are 17, and 18-year-olds out there competing and 70, 80 and close to 90-year-olds competing. It’s that sort of sport we can compete together on an even playing field.”

He and Banjo had worked together since he got him at 7 months and the “massive puppy” quickly became a favourite both on the farm and at home.

His winning run in Taranaki would be the last the two completed together, and Stevenson said it was good to end with a win.

Banjo will now retire from trials and farm work. Stevenson said following behind a horse was getting hard on the “old dog”.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.