A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a crash police say could have been intentional.

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross said emergency services were at the scene of a serious crash that happened after 9.30am on Victoria Avenue in Dannevirke.

“Police were called after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle,” Ross said.

“At this stage it appears one person has suffered critical injuries.”