However, police had already begun taking steps to find him, increasing their patrols around local schools, and asking the public to keep an eye out for him.
Police were concerned not only with the threat Livingstone posed to the community, but also to himself, and issued an alert to the country’s media stating he was “a high-risk offender and should not be approached”.
“If you combine those two, potentially there is a bigger risk,” Detective Inspector Grant Wormald said at the time.
Livingstone was eventually found the next afternoon near the Naenae shops in the Hutt Valley, around 7km from his home.
He had been spotted on the Hutt City CCTV camera network, which was monitored at the Lower Hutt police station.
He had seen a patrol car and tried to run, but ran straight into another unit.
An earlier report by Stuffsaid Livingstone, who was not from Wellington and had been there only a short time when he went on the run, had breached his ESO 16 times, mostly for drug use.
He last appeared before the Parole Board in March 2023 to vary the conditions of his ESO.
The board discharged his curfew but imposed 12 conditions, including that he not enter any gun shop, possess any firearm, or enter Whangārei.
However, the order came to an end in January 2024.