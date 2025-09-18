Advertisement
Daniel ‘Danny’ Livingstone, who shot Brownie the dog at a Hamilton supermarket, is a child rapist

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
Danny Livingstone, a convicted child rapist, shot a dog and its owner in the carpark at Hamilton's Clarence St Pak'nSave in May. Composite / NZME

The man who shot Brownie the dog in the head in a supermarket car park is a convicted child rapist who later cut off his ankle bracelet, sparking a manhunt.

Daniel Patrick Livingstone shot the dog after it barked at him and then twice shot its owner in the arm

