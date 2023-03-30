What will replace the shutdown Today FM, tax proposed on NZ sugary drinks and Māori oil canvas painting tips over $1 million at auction in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of an elderly South Auckland woman who is considered dangerous and not to be approached.

Brownyn Warwick, 74, who is known to frequent Counties Manukau, is wanted for a parole recall warrant.

Police say she is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

It is believed she may also have ties across the wider Auckland area.

Police are appealing for sightings of 74-year-old Bronwyn Warwick who is wanted for a parole recall warrant. Photo / Supplied

“We urge anyone who sights her to please call 111 immediately,” said a police spokesperson.

A police mugshot shows the caucasian woman around 165cm with whispy greying hair.

Police said anyone who had further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230315/5915.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, said the spokesperson.







