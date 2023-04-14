The two councils still taking legal action despite the Three Waters rebrand, MMR vaccination rates slump in our youngest and the Cambridge 63-year-old who rammed the ram raiders in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are still looking for Bronwyn Warwick, 74, a pensioner who was convicted of murdering an elderly woman and kidnapping and robbing a law student in the past 30 years.

She was issued a parole warrant recall two weeks ago, yet police say they have no new information.

They say she is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

She is known to frequent Counties Manukau, but it is believed she may also have ties across the wider Auckland area.

Police are appealing for sightings of 74-year-old Bronwyn Warwick, who is wanted for a parole recall warrant.

Warwick had racked up more than 132 convictions by 2010. Some involved very serious violent offending.

She was convicted and served a life sentence for murder in 1992 following the asphyxiation of an elderly woman who was bound during a house burglary.

In 2010, she was convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping and sentenced to a further four years and six months in jail.