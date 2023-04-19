National want to double RSE workers and add residency pathways, Canterbury feral cat hunt called off after backlash and Kiwis spending $1,700 more on travel over the past year in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are still looking for the wanted woman Bronwyn Warwick who police considered dangerous and who remains on the run.

It has been almost a month since the 74-year-old South Auckland resident was issued a parole warrant for her arrest.

Warwick was issued a parole warrant recall two weeks ago, yet police say they have no new information.

They say she is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

She had previously served time for murdering an elderly woman and kidnapping and robbing a law student in the past three decades.

Wanted 74-year-old pensioner Bronwyn Warwick. Photo / Supplied

She is known to frequent Counties Manukau, but it is believed she may also have ties across the wider Auckland area.

Warwick had racked up more than 132 convictions by 2010. Some involved very serious violent offending.

She was convicted and served a life sentence for murder in 1992 following the asphyxiation of an elderly woman who was bound during a house burglary.

In 2010, she was convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping and sentenced to a further four years and six months in jail.

Police continue to appeal for information on the whereabouts of the elderly pensioner and ask anyone who has information to contact them on 105, quoting file number 230315/5915.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.