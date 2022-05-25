Dancing with the Stars competitor Dave Letele and his dance partner Kristie Williams during rehearsals for the upcoming show finals. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former boxer Dave Letele says dance fans will be in for a knock out performance when he and Kristie Williams take to the floor for this weekend's Dancing with the Stars finals.

The 42-year-old, who has danced his way into the finals, told the Herald he's out of his comfort zone, working hard on a routine that should get the crowd and his fans up and off their seats.

The song and choreography have been in the pipeline for 13 years - the year his dance partner Williams first appeared on the TV show.

Sunday and Monday's finals performance mirrors the pair's journey to get to this point on the show.

"What's so incredible is the words in this song resonate so amazingly with Dave and his journey and also my journey through all these years as well, to finally be here," said Williams, who is dancing in her final season of the show.

"I've done the show five times and I've never made a final. I have always had this dream of this song, and two weeks ago it got approved and I was just like [before the semifinal], we are so close, come on."



Letele and Williams have managed to stave off elimination despite low judging scores because of strong viewer voting and support.

The retired professional boxer says the training has been hard work, but he knows that his profile and success on the show will benefit many more people, through his Buttabean Motivation (BBM) charity.



"When the viewers see the work and effort that we are doing there, they can't help but support us," Letele said.

Letele built BBM to support the health and mental challenges many whānau are facing.

He said his motivational training programmes is a lifestyle choice, and much more than just a fitness progamme.

"It's an organisation, marae, community and village."

He said what motivates him is seeing children sleeping on floors in cold damp houses and going to school hungry.

Letele says dancing is fun, but not the long hours of training that go with it.

When compared to jumping in the boxing ring, he says: "the nerves are very similar".

And as to whether he thinks he can take out the highly sought-after Mirrorball Dancing with the Stars Trophy.

"Anything's possible.

"Our approach is like it has been every week, just go and have fun, and see what happens."

Viewers can vote for Dave Letele in the finale, by texting 'DAVE' to 3333. Proceeds go towards BBM - Butterbean Motivation. Texts cost 99c.