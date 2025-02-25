Only minutes earlier, two of those in the group had read victim impact statements, describing how their lives had been affected since the offending had come to light.

One said she still carried around a huge amount of anger.

“I can’t believe people can target such young infants and children.”

A second victim said she could no longer leave her daughter alone with males.

“I don’t know why you could do this to my daughter, it broke my heart, I still have my down moments and cry. “

The court heard Archbold had been left alone with two victims, a toddler and an infant.

The offending came to light in June when police were tipped off by the US based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report contained information about a social media application.

The user had uploaded multiple images depicting the sexual abuse of an infant. There were indications that the material had been produced by the uploader.

That month a search warrant was executed of the defendant’s address in Christchurch where his phone was seized.

Extraction of data led to further objectionable material.

The search located evidence that the defendant had recorded himself sexually abusing an infant.

The search also located evidence the defendant had recorded himself making objectionable behaviour with a toddler.

‘Disgusting’ behaviour

Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn said the offending was premediated.

”The vulnerability of both girls was extreme.”

Defence lawyer Matthew Smit said the offending was disgusting.

Judge Kellar acknowledged the victim impact statements, saying it was an absolutely dreadful experience.

He said there were no mitigating factors.

“The toddler could not have been more vulnerable, it’s a breach of trust, filming and taking photographs indicates a degree of premeditation.”

The defendant had displayed sexualised behaviour since primary school and had shown an intensified interest in sexual activities, specifically with young children in recent years,

“Your remorse seemed to be more self-focussed on how it impacted on yourself and not the victims,” the judge said.

