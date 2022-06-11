Dame Valerie Adams was announced as the official Barbie Shero for New Zealand in 2020 for her work on and off the sportsfield. The Barbie brand presented her with a one of a kind Barbie doll made in her likeness. Photo / Supplied

Dame Valerie Adams was announced as the official Barbie Shero for New Zealand in 2020 for her work on and off the sportsfield. The Barbie brand presented her with a one of a kind Barbie doll made in her likeness. Photo / Supplied

Dame Valerie Adams has taken to social media to call out a Kiwi reality TV star over "disgusting" comments she made regarding obesity.

Earlier this week Louise Wallace, who's known for her spot on The Real Housewives of Auckland, told AM Show hosts that being overweight had been "normalised".

"Just tape over people's mouths with gaffer tape I mean, you know, I mean sooner or later it's what goes in here [the mouth]."

She went on to detail how she saw "distinctly overweight" and "dare I say it fat" women in advertisements selling clothing overseas and how she felt it "wasn't right" to be overweight.

Louise Wallace. Photo / File

Adams, a champion shot putter, shared a statement on Instagram that said Wallace needed to be educated on the human body and realise the amount of damage she was doing by making comments like that on national television.

"So size 12 is normal but size 18 is not [punch emoji]. Uppercut yourself because what your saying is disgusting."

She then wrote that many many young girls have body image issues already.

"I am a size 18-20 depending on what it is therefore I should tape over my mouth????"

When the comments were made AM host Melissa Chan-Green told Wallace that she can't look at somebody in a window who's modelling a fashion brand who is a size 16 and say that they're unhealthy.

"That doesn't mean that they're unhealthy," Chan-Green said

Wallace said they need to advertise people with "normal bodies", in her view a size 12, because if they advertised someone who was a size 18 people would think "that's normal and it's healthy".

Fellow host Ryan Bridge also interjected and said some people had health issues that meant they couldn't help being overweight.

"You can't paint everyone with the same brush," he told her.

Throughout the interview Wallace claimed being overweight was not healthy, however near the end of the chat she said they needed to "blame" Jane Fonda too for an increase in knee surgeries.

She said her friends had been "jumping up and down" and doing squats, likely in reference to Fonda's past life as a fitness guru, and now "so many" of her friends were having joint issues.

She did not reference whether those issues her friends were facing were weight-related.