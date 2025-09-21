Advertisement
New Zealand

Dame Jacinda Ardern documentary: Prime Minister co-director defends it against criticism

RNZ
Prime Minister is a revealing documentary about former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern.

By RNZ’s Culture 101 and Sunday Morning

Prime Minister received a standing ovation when it premiered at Sundance earlier this year, but some critics say there are glaring oversights.

The co-director of the documentary about Dame Jacinda Ardern’s tenure at the helm of the country has defended it from criticism

