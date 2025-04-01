Police said the group jumped over the counter, stole a range of products and fled in a stolen vehicle.

“At this stage, the offenders remain outstanding. Police inquiries are in the early stages this afternoon.”

A witness posted on Facebook, saying, “Just seen a bunch of boys with balaclavas run out with trays of Smokes!

“I hope the dairy owner is okay. I couldn’t stop I had to be at my apptmt”.

Another person posted on a Papakura community Facebook group, saying “Thank you to the members of our community who stopped to help the dear people at the superette who were robbed and assaulted less than an hour ago”.

“One Whaea tried to block the assailants car in but they still managed to escape. Kalofae to these hardworking shop owners who are just trying to make an honest living ... ”

