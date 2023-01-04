Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Dairy owner ‘shaken’ after thieves rob store in Auckland

Akula Sharma
By
Quick Read
Theives have robbed a Point Chevalier dairy shop this morning leaving the owner 'shaken'. Photo / File

Thieves have attacked a central Auckland dairy in an alleged robbery, leaving the owner traumatised this morning.

Police are currently at Point Superette on Raymond St, Point Chevalier investigating a robbery which took place just before 8am.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported to them around 7.50am.

“Our inquiries are currently in their very early stages to determine what has occurred and to locate those responsible.

“There are no injuries to report in relation to this incident, however, the victim is understandably shaken and Police are providing support.”

Anyone with any information which might assist police has been asked to contact 105, quoting job number P053193281.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

