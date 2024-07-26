With the farm nestled alongside the Waikato River, nitrate leaching has to be addressed by Owl Farm, and it has to be ready for any rule changes that may be applied for water quality.
“As science is recognising the positive impact that plantain is having on soil nitrogen loss, we are now into our fourth year of adding 4kg/ha plantain seed into any new, permanent pasture,” Sheridan said.
The farm uses no tilling and, in spring, plantain is broadcast to establish in the pasture gaps of existing paddocks.
“This type of day is so important for people to connect with farming life.
“There were activities around native trees, feed, nutrients and finances.
“Visitors could watch milking and we had animals to interact with.”
Returning to the events calendar was the Agri Skills and Education Day when the farm hosted Year 9 to 13 students from five secondary schools, studying agriculture.
Volunteers from WaiBOP Regional Young Farmers and Federated Farmers, St Peter’s Agri Centre, and several local rural suppliers and businesses set up farming skills activities and modules for the students to compete against each other.
“The aim was to encourage students to enter the Young Farmers competitions and also foster good community ties with suppliers,” Sheridan said.