Declan Halford, 10, died after falling from a tree on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The father of the boy who died after falling out of a tree in Northland has posted a heart-touching tribute.

Declan Halford, 10, died on his family's 4ha block on SH14 in Wheki Valley on Saturday afternoon.

"Saturday afternoon we lost the most incredible little man and we are devastated," Luke Halford, Declan's dad, shared on Facebook.

"We are blown away with all the support we have been given over the last few days. We have such an awesome community."

Declan's funeral will be held at Elim Church on Thursday.

Their small community, which is just outside of Whangarei, has been rallying around the family after the devastating loss.

A family friend of the Halfords said his parents, Deborah and Luke Halford, were heartbroken.

"He was one of six children, she's got five more and she's got another baby on the way so it's pretty tough."

She said the accident seemed to be the result of a misstep, and Declan was normally a good tree climber.

"He was just out doing what boys do. We're both quite outdoorsy people and we encourage our children to be outdoors taking risks.

"He was a very confident climber and he was usually outdoors doing something. It was just a horrible accident."

The family had "amazing support" from the community, she said.

Another family friend in the community set up a Givealittle page to assist with funeral costs.