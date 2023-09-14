Cyclonic windfall: Hawke’s Bay Regional Council gifts $1.9m to repair cycle trails

Cyclists will be rapt at the $1.9million gift to repair local cyclone-damaged trails. Photo / NZME

Cyclists will be rapt at the $1.9million gift to repair local cyclone-damaged trails. Photo / NZME

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has directed an extra $1.92 million to “repair and upgrade” closed sections of the Hawke’s Bay Great Rides Trail.

About 30 per cent of the 200 km network, managed by the council, was severely damaged and closed by Cyclone Gabrielle. This will be fully repaired.

Council’s asset management group manager Chris Dolley said the money had been secured through Government funding.

“We are progressing plans and repairs, and anticipate the reopening of the Ngaruroro River corridor, Karamū stream, and Waimārama Road sections ahead of the busy summer holiday period,” Dolley said.

However, he said “more extensive works” were required for the Tūtaekurī River corridor due to major cyclone damage.

“It will be great to get the popular trail network up and running. It is one of the busiest trails in New Zealand, with consistently between 700-800,000 trips per annum (since 2019), and showcases our whenua, culture and local businesses along the trails.”

David Talbot, manager of Investment Management Performance at the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, said the Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails fund was pleased to be able to support the trail recovery.

“Cycle tourism is one of the most popular ways to see the country and we expect this investment will not only get locals get back on their bikes, but help bring tourists back to Hawke’s Bay as the region recovers following Cyclone Gabrielle,” Talbot said.