Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cyclone recovery: Hawke’s Bay shares insights with flood-hit Tasman

RNZ
3 mins to read

Mud and silt at Jim Papps home in Dovedale. Photo / RNZ / Samantha Gee

Mud and silt at Jim Papps home in Dovedale. Photo / RNZ / Samantha Gee

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The head of the $228 million silt removal programme after Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay is drawing “eerie” similarities with Nelson Tasman region, as the flood-hit areas look before to their own recovery.

Communities across the top of the South Island

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save