Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cyclone outlook: Northern New Zealand faces elevated risk this season

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A satellite image showing Tropical Cyclone Tam on its way towards New Zealand in April 2025.

A satellite image showing Tropical Cyclone Tam on its way towards New Zealand in April 2025.

Australians are bracing for a volatile cyclone season driven by record-breaking ocean temperatures – but could that same threat be heading across the ditch to New Zealand?

According to the Tropical Cyclone Outlook released last month, Earth Sciences New Zealand (ESNZ) said parts of New Zealand are at a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save