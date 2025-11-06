A satellite image showing Tropical Cyclone Tam on its way towards New Zealand in April 2025.
Australians are bracing for a volatile cyclone season driven by record-breaking ocean temperatures – but could that same threat be heading across the ditch to New Zealand?
According to the Tropical Cyclone Outlook released last month, Earth Sciences New Zealand (ESNZ) said parts of New Zealand are at anormal and higher-than-normal risk of cyclones for the 2025-26 season.
ESNZ is predicting five to nine cyclones could hit the Southwest Pacific region during the season, with nine traditionally being the long-term average.
Over the ditch, Australian experts said sea surface temperatures in northern Australia are sitting well above normal, news.com.au reported.
Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino told news.com.au that tropical cyclones need a sea surface temperature recording at or above 26.5C to form.