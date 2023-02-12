Cyclone Gabrielle: Wind, rain warnings for Taranaki

Cyclone Gabrielle is inching towards the North Island causing power outages, large waves, fallen trees. Video / NZ Herald

MetService has issued wind and rain warnings for parts of Taranaki.

These include a red strong wind warning for the 24 hours from 6pm Monday for the region, with southeast winds forecast to be severe at times, including gusts reaching 120km/h in exposed places. MetService says damaging gusts of 130 to 140km/h are expected at times on Tuesday morning.

“These winds are expected to produce widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines and could lift roofs,” said MetService.

“Transport and power networks are likely to be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages.

“Conditions will be hazardous for motorists and there is a danger to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches.”





An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Mt Taranaki for the period from 7pm Monday to noon Tuesday. MetService expects 120 to 180mm of rain and says heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch has been issued for areas including Taranaki north of the mountain, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taupō, for the period from 3pm Monday to 6am Tuesday. “Rainfall amounts may approach or possibly reach warning criteria in some places.”



