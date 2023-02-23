MetService severe weather: February 23rd-24th

Residents in cyclone-ravaged Esk Valley have been ordered to evacuate from 1.30pm today, with heavy rain expected to pound Hawke’s Bay again.

Authorities say the order is a precaution “to ensure people can evacuate safely in daylight and before the impacts of the heavy rain make driving dangerous”.

“Once the order is issued, people must evacuate and not wait to go later, when roads are likely to be affected by surface flooding or slips,” Hawkes Bay Civil Defence controller Ian Macdonald said.

North Island regions still battered and soaked by Cyclone Gabrielle are facing fresh warnings of heavy rain, prompting concerns for vulnerable communities which are yet to recover.

Niwa says Auckland and Coromandel can expect thunderstorms and “narrow corridors of intense rain with the possibility for some flooding”.

And with more deluges also expected for hard-hit Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay from today, authorities aren’t taking any chances - warning residents to prepare for all eventualities.

Our high-res model shows a risk for very heavy rain (🟣) around Auckland+Coromandel later this afternoon-tonight...



If this occurs, flooding & slips would be possible around/after the PM commute.



More heavy rain is also likely in the east today-tonight.



Keep an eye to the sky! https://t.co/L8F4g8dzzi pic.twitter.com/YTWfUf0cnF — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 23, 2023

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise told Newstalk ZB that she was “really conscious” there will be a lot of anxious people in her community right now. Modelling predicted another 100-150ml of rain in the next 12 hours.

While the modelling did not show “significant impacts” for Napier, she said Esk Valley was an area of concern, hence why they were doing a “very precautionary evacuation”.

”We do know that the Esk will be getting that higher volume of rain so we just want to be super safe.”

Meanwhile a total of 23 people remain “uncontactable” in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne areas after the cyclone, police said today.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis are touring cyclone-ravaged Northland and meeting with local mayors today to survey the devastation caused by the severe storm.

Large slips have wreaked havoc across the region and State Highway 1 is still closed between Brynderwyn and Waipu due to slips, and is partially closed between Whangarei and Kawakawa.

Hipkins is scheduled to meet with community organisations, emergency response teams and observe the impact flooding has had on the area.

Chris Hipkins boards a helicopter for a flight from Napier to Wairoa on 22 February after the devastation of cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ

Hipkins was back in Hawke’s Bay yesterday, surveying the damage and announcing a ministerial inquiry into forestry slash, to be chaired by former National education minister and Gisborne-based MP Hekia Parata.

His planned flight to Wairoa to witness the destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle lasted all of 10 minutes before it had to be abandoned - with the weather at fault again.

Low cloud along the east coast meant the NH90 Hipkins was travelling in had to be redirected to the Napier airport shortly after takeoff from the Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds.

Cyclone Gabrielle Slash and forestry waste on the beach at Gisborne 20 February 2023 picture supplied credit: Tairawhiti Civil Defence https://www.facebook.com/CDEMGisborne

Hipkins told a media stand-up yesterday “things have to change because slash on beaches, in rivers, on farms is unacceptable” - something he said he would take steps to address in the very early days after the cyclone smashed through the North Island.

Photos of collapsed bridges with piles of slash at their bases – and anger from those in places such as Tolaga Bay – reignited calls for action on the long-standing problem of debris from commercial forestry.

Napier MP and Small Business Minister Stuart Nash said: “What this [review] will do is make recommendations about how we can get this right. What we need to get right is the management practices of forestry on these highly erodible soils.”

He said the forest sector had done a lot of work in retiring certain forests, moving slash from skip sites, but the country had still seen a lot more wood coming on to the beaches.

Nash said he wanted the forestry industry to “take responsibility” for its actions regarding slash.

Napier MP Stuart Nash speaking at a media conference at the HB Showgrounds. Photo/Warren Buckland












