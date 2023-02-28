The NZ Red Cross thanks everyone for their generosity and kindness following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Red Cross

The NZ Red Cross thanks everyone for their generosity and kindness following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Red Cross

Two weeks after the deadly Cyclone Gabrielle devastated Hawke’s Bay and other parts of the North Island, bad weather is hampering recovery efforts but the number of non-contactable people continues to shrink.

A free-call helpline had been set up for Hawke’s Bay people to access welfare services.

The number is 0800 117 672 and will operate from 8am to 8pm on weekdays and from 8am to 4.15pm on weekends.

The helpline was specifically for needs like health and wellbeing, including mental health, accommodation, ongoing food, household goods and services support, animal welfare and rural support.

Meanwhile, the number of non-contactable people was three as of 1pm today.

Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management group controller Ian Macdonald said at a media briefing yesterday the focus of the response remained on “supporting communities”.

Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management group controller Ian Macdonald. Photo / Paul Taylor

“I want to acknowledge the last two weeks have been hugely frustrating for everyone involved... It’s been a really challenging two weeks I have to say but I think we are making progress,” Macdonald said.

“Unfortunately, the weather is not helping and we continue to work on access issues, power and those sort of things as best we can.”

Macdonald said all agencies were “throwing all of their resources” into the recovery.

New Zealand Defence Force and civilian helicopters continued to deliver essential supplies to isolated communities and hundreds of Starlink connections and more than 180 generators had been delivered.

On Monday, five people had been deemed non-contactable but today, Eastern Police District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said that number had been reduced to three, one of whom was facing charges.

Park said staff were “lifting every rock” to find all three.

Eastern Police District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

“If you are aware we’re looking for you... please come forward and see us because we won’t stop looking.

“We need to locate you.”

In the previous 24 hours, police had conducted over 600 reassurance activities, including foot and mobile patrols, and there had been 15 arrests for a variety of incidents across the district, including six for burglary in Hawke’s Bay but these were part of a “normal operating environment”, Park said.

Eighteen reports of suspicious behaviour were also under investigation.

Park reiterated Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri’s disappearance was unlikely linked to the cyclone but it could not be ruled out and asked anyone with information to contact the police.

Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber urged people to call the 0800 number if they needed help and thanked those working at marae welfare hubs throughout Hawke’s Bay.

Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber. Photo / Paul Taylor

Barber said he would be speaking with Māori ministers Willie Jackson and Peeni Henare about the ongoing response.

“We’ll be talking to ensure the rebuild does not forget our badly-impacted Māori communities, many of whom don’t have a home to sleep in, many of whom don’t have jobs to go back to.”

Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker thanked those from around the world who had donated goods or offered financial assistance.

Walker emphasised that donating money was the best thing people who wanted to help could do.