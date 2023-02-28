Now-former chairman of Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Rob Campbell is refusing to go quietly, tensions are high at Napier public meeting and Indonesian forces negotiating the Kiwi pilot held hostage to be released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Now-former chairman of Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Rob Campbell is refusing to go quietly, tensions are high at Napier public meeting and Indonesian forces negotiating the Kiwi pilot held hostage to be released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Waitangi Bridge will be closed for five hours on Friday to allow full load-bearing testing to take place.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the aim of the testing was to open the bridge to two lanes of traffic, as only one is currently open.

The work is set to take place between 10am and 3pm on Friday with a full road closure.

Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne journey manager for Waka Kotahi, Andre Taylor, said the outcome of the test would determine whether the bridge could be opened to two lanes of traffic.

“We realise how important this route is and being able to open it to two lanes is a high priority for us, our bridge engineers and the Hawke’s Bay community.”

The work was subject to weather and could be postponed at short notice. MetService’s forecast for Friday was for fine weather with northeasterlies and a high of 24C.

Taylor said it was “important” the testing was done during daylight hours with a full closure in place to “ensure the accuracy of the equipment” and the safety of crews.

“We want to undertake this testing as soon as possible to hopefully get the bridge back open to two lanes.

“We are expecting significant congestion and urge motorists to please continue to avoid all unnecessary travel.”

Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne state highway closures