The millions announced for Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, the future of forestry in flood-hit regions remains uncertain and truancy officers return to schools in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A lifesaving club on Auckland’s cyclone-ravaged west coast has been broken into with vital equipment stolen which lifeguards say now puts lives at risk.

United North Piha Lifeguard Service said it was incredibly sad and angry to report the burglary which happened yesterday.

All of their emergency communication equipment, including radios and patrol laptop had been taken in the raid.

“By stealing this equipment these thieves have put lives at risk”, the club said in a Facebook post.

“These radios are vital pieces of emergency equipment, allowing our lifeguards to communicate with each other during not only day-to-day operations but time-critical rescues and emergency response to events like the recent Auckland Floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.”

The lifeguard service said they were hopeful of the stolen equipment’s safe return.

“The radios are programmed to a private network so will be useless to anyone else and we are hopeful of their safe return.”

The incident has come as a blow to an already vulnerable West Auckland beach community.

Cyclone Gabrielle had forced many residents to leave their homes in a hurry to seek safe shelter for days while the land beneath remained unstable.

Multiple subsequent landslides have caused huge losses, causing houses to fall off cliffs, or collapse under the rubble.