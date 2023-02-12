Heavy winds and monster waves hit the upper North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle moves in, how the bad weather’s affecting our transport and roads and the death toll in Turkey and Syria rises in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A private weather forecaster says Cyclone Gabrielle’s new track could mean Aucklanders experience less storm surge than expected but are battered by stronger southerlies that last longer.

WeatherWatch says Cyclone Gabrielle’s air pressure is expected to drop in the next 24 hours, making the storm more intense.

The lowest air pressure from the storm was expected before dawn on Tuesday.

At 8am on Monday, WeatherWatch said the storm was located just north of the country and its slight eastern track for Auckland could reduce storm surge but mean strong southerlies continue longer.

“All potentially record-breaking low air pressure.”

⚠️Important:



1) Cyclone Gabrielle's air pressure will drop next 24 hours, making the storm more intense. The Aussie model is picking 957hPa near Great Barrier Island. Other models 960 - 965hPa range.



2) Currently 970hPa, north of NZ



3) Closest to Auckland/Coromandel early Tue. pic.twitter.com/72sqUUa06x — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 12, 2023

🌀4⃣weather models showing the lowest air pressure expected from #CycloneGabrielle, before dawn Tuesday.



The slightly further eastern track for Auckland may reduce storm surge, but may mean stronger southerlies continue longer.



All potentially record breaking low air pressure⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lxIrXGIsjR — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 12, 2023

On its website, WeatherWatch said in simple terms, the lower the air pressure the more powerful and severe the storm would be.

“It makes the storm more unstable and will see wind and rain spread further out.

“The fact this intensification is going to occur as Gabrielle approaches the Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula regions makes it more problematic and complicated.”

WeatherWatch said the centre of the storm had weakened a little over the past 36 hours – but was expected to intensify further again today as it got closer to land.

Twenty-four severe weather warnings and watches have been put in place across the North Island as almost every school in the region is closed. All trains in Auckland have been cancelled as residents are urged to stay home.

States of Emergency are in place in Auckland, Northland and Coromandel, and at least 25,000 homes are without power.

Northland

Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to pass Northland today, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, Civil Defence Northland said.

The region has already clocked gusts of up to 140km/h and the majority of Fire and Emergency Northland’s callouts overnight had been for fallen trees and downed power lines. There were also calls about roofs lifting and sheds being blown down.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Northland that expires at midnight.

Wind gusts hit 140km/h overnight in parts of Northland, cutting power to nearly 30,000 properties. Photo / Supplied

Those in Northland can expect a further 150mm to 250mm of rain south of about Kāeo on top of what has already fallen, bringing totals for the event to around 250mm to 350mm in this area.

A further 80mm to 150mm of rain is expected elsewhere. Peak intensities of 10mm/h to 15mm/h are expected but it could be up to 20mm/h to 30mm/h in the south during periods on Monday.

Auckland

MetService has forecasted significant heavy rain and severe gale southeasterlies, with damaging wind gusts of 120km/h in Auckland today.

A heavy rain warning is in place until 4am on Tuesday, however, this could be updated and extended by the forecaster at any time. Aucklanders can expect a further 150mm to 200mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, and up to 250mm from the Whangaparaoa Peninsula northwards.

Most of this rain is likely to hit Auckland today.

Waves crash over the sea wall at Tamaki Drive in Auckland as Cyclone Gabrielle arrives in New Zealand. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The deluge’s peak intensity is expected to be 10mm/h to 15mm/h but could reach 40mm/h this afternoon and evening.

Coromandel

A red heavy rain warning is in force across the Coromandel Peninsula until 6am tomorrow.

This means during this period heavy rain could cause significant flooding and slips that block roads, disrupting travel and possibly isolating communities.

MetService has forcast a further 300-400mm of rain about the ranges on top of what has already fallen, bringing totals for this event to 400-500mm in the ranges. A further 100-200mm is expected elsewhere.

Severe gale east to southeasterlies will batter the region, with gusts up to 130km/h, or higher, depending on the cyclone’s path.

Whitianga volunteer fire fighters help clear a downed tree on the raod to Tairua as Cyclone Gabrielle smashes into the Coromandel with strong winds and rain. Photo / Mike Scott

Winds are expected to turn west to southwest later on Tuesday and may approach severe gale in exposed places. The warning could be extended. These winds are expected to produce widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines and could lift roofs.

Transport and power networks are likely to be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages.

Conditions will be hazardous for motorists and there is a danger to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches.

Gisborne

MetService has forecast heavy rain and strong easterlies for Gisborne that reach gale-strength this morning with 100km/h gusts.

The heavy rain is expected to continue until 4am on Tuesday, with MetService issuing a red heavy rain warning for this period.

Up to 450mm of rain could soak the region with a peak intensity of 40mm/h from this afternoon.