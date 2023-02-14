Cyclone Gabrielle devastates parts of the North Island. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

A big effort continues in Rotorua to clean up the mess left by ex-tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, which downed trees, knocked out power and water to homes, and forced roads and schools to close.

The forecast for Wednesday is for fine weather with some strong winds, and all watches and warnings for the Bay of Plenty have been lifted.

According to MetService data, Rotorua received 100 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 6am Tuesday, while in the Western Bay of Plenty there was up to 160mm. Wind gusts reached a peak of 85 kilometres per hour at 11pm in Rotorua and 91km/h in Tauranga.

Lakes in the Bay of Plenty region were reported to have risen by between 50mm to 100mm.

In response to what he called an “unprecedented weather event”, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty signed a declaration of a state of national emergency at 8.43am.

It applied to areas that had declared regional states of emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay, with the Tararua District later added.

“This declaration will enable the Government to support the affected regions, provide additional resources as they are needed, and help set the priorities across the country for the response,” McAnulty said.

Cyclone Gabrielle knocked down trees across Rotorua, including in Kuirau Park. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Lakes Council reported that from 4:30pm Monday to 1:40pm Tuesday, its customer centre received close to 400 calls for information, support and requests for service.

The council reported crews attended to at least 15 treefalls and slips causing blockages on local roads throughout Tuesday.

This included trees that came down on Sala St, forcing the closure of the road at both ends, near the entrances to Scion and, at the other end, the Rotorua cemetery.

Sala St resident Reni Clarke said she had barely slept the night before as two trees tumbled down around her whānau home overnight - with one “hanging by a thread” across wires outside her property.

On Amohau St, a burst water main left 20 properties without water. The council reported water was restored to 15 of the homes by midday. It posted on its website that residents in the affected area had been visited and water was delivered to them.

Power outages

According to Unison, about 9,000 households were affected by power outages in the Rotorua region, with 2,900 households still without power in Rotorua as at 5pm Tuesday.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said there was very slow progress given the conditions and damage to the network.

“Our crews will continue to work safely and diligently but it could be several days before we get all power restored.”

Given Cyclone Gabrielle had moved towards Hawkes Bay - where Unison’s head office was - Gough said they were experiencing significant communications and internet issues which were causing delays.

Schools closed by storm

The effects of Cyclone Gabrielle were also felt by schools in the area.

Whakarewarewa School principal Jackie Meha posted on the school’s Facebook page on Tuesday that the school would be closed for the day because a power pole in the area had fallen overnight and the school had no power. Power was restored later in the day.

Otonga Primary School closed its doors for the day due to fallen trees on its grounds, including one that was uprooted.

Glenholme School and Aorangi School were also closed on Tuesday.

Evacuations

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence and Emergency Management group public information manager Lisa Glass said people had sheltered in emergency centres and marae in the region overnight.

Glass said a number of those people decided to evacuate but there were also some door-to-door evacuations for properties in Little Waihī overnight, as well as the evacuations earlier on Monday in Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki.

Highway updates

As of 4pm, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimais had reopened.

Likewise, SH33 had fully reopened. Road closures were still in place on SH30, SH2 (at Karangahake Gorge and the Matata Straights) and SH35 from Hicks Bay to Gisborne.

SH35 between Ōpōtiki and Hicks Bay was open for essential travel only.

Paper delivery impacted

A majority of Rotorua Daily Post newspapers were not delivered to subscribers on Tuesday morning due to the cyclone’s impacts.

All subscribers will be credited automatically and NZME apologises for the disruption.

What is a state of emergency?

The Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, was put under a regional state of emergency on Monday night, but on Tuesday morning a state of national emergency was declared by the Government in response to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

This covers the regions across New Zealand that have declared regional states of emergency.

This declaration did not affect the response that was already under way in the Bay, it just allowed response teams the ability to move national resources across the country to help those areas that have been most affected.

This declaration enabled the Government to support regions that have been most impacted and set priorities across the country for the response.