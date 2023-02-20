Grant Robertson and Damien O’Connor visit Hawke’s Bay orchard

The New Zealand Red Cross fundraiser for Cyclone Gabrielle relief, backed by NZ Herald and NZME, has reached $5 million, thanks to the donations of generous Kiwis.

Over the weekend, the fundraiser reached $2m, with New Zealanders stunned by the scale of the devastation inflected on parts of the North Island. Shortly after, ASB announced it would match that number, taking the fundraiser campaign to $4m.

On Monday morning, the New Zealand Red Cross confirmed to the NZ Herald that the fundraiser has reached $5 million in donations.

Donations can be made here: New Zealand Disaster Fund | New Zealand Red Cross

The New Zealand Disaster Fund was launched on Friday by the New Zealand Red Cross, and backed by the NZ Herald and its parent company NZME, to support the work of New Zealand Red Cross on the response and recovery to Cyclone Gabrielle.

A lone sheep and ducks at Pine Hollow Riding School at Te Karaka on the East Coast after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through the region bringing wind and rain. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

There are now 11 confirmed dead almost a week after the cyclone smashed across large swathes of the North Island, most devastatingly in the island’s east. The latest deaths were a person found in their home in the Napier suburb of Onekawa on Thursday, and a person found in Crownthorpe, near Hastings, on Saturday night, police said.

Grave concerns remain for others.

“This going to be big,” Hipkins told reporters at a National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) briefing in Wellington yesterday.

Power remains an issue for many communities on the eastern coast of the North Island and Hipkins said 28,000 homes, mostly in Napier and Hastings, remained without electricity.

A car through a house on Shaw Rd in Eskdale near Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

As of yesterday afternoon, 6000 people were registered as uncontactable, with 3000 people found to be safe as the lost and found numbers see-saw daily.

What is the New Zealand Disaster Fund?

It is a fund to support the work of New Zealand Red Cross on the response and recovery to Cyclone Gabrielle, providing essential supplies such as stretchers, blankets, bedding and hygiene kits, deploying satellite phones, generators and other equipment.

This also includes providing crucial psychosocial support and practical help to those who have been forced to leave their homes.

Cyclone Gabrielle has hit Gisborne with State Highway 35 near Mangatuna being completely cut off due to a bridge been washed away. Photo / George Heard

The fund will also be used by New Zealand Red Cross to help New Zealand communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from future emergencies and disasters.

This includes:

initial and ongoing response

replacing supplies and equipment

community recovery

preparing for and building capacity to respond to future emergencies and disasters, and

partnering with others to help meet communities’ needs associated with emergencies and disasters

If you can, please donate to the appeal by clicking redcross.org.nz/nz-disaster-fund. No amount is too small.

If you can’t donate at the moment, one easy, practical way to help is to share this appeal with others around you.

According to the New Zealand Red Cross, the best way to help in a situation like this is to make a monetary donation. “We are not collecting clothes or goods, as sorting, managing and distributing donated items during an emergency takes an extensive amount of time and resources.

“With people needing emergency supplies immediately, the best, most efficient way you can help make sure the right assistance reaches them when they need it most is by making a monetary donation. By donating money, you make sure local communities get help in the most effective way.”

The New Zealand Red Cross has teams currently on the ground in the affected areas, and working with emergency management services to prioritise where to send their trained Disaster Welfare and Support Teams (DWSTs).

DWST members are currently assisting in Civil Defence Centres in Northland, Hawke’s Bay, and the Coromandel. They are working alongside emergency management agencies and providing psychosocial support.

NZ Red Cross equipment such as stretchers, hygiene kits, generators and bedding have been delivered to Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Palmerston North to assist local emergency management agencies.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs says the company is determined to do whatever it can to support those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The events have been catastrophic for communities across the North Island and the need for support is critical. At NZME we have a presence across all the communities that have been affected, with many of our staff, our customers, our readers and our listeners living in or having loved ones in those areas. I know everyone across NZME will be getting right behind this cause, promoting and supporting it however we can, to ensure we raise as much money as possible for those in need,” he said.

The New Zealand Defence Force continues to commit more resources by mobilising and establishing ships, aircraft, vehicles, communications equipment and personnel across the North Island. Photo / NZDF

New Zealand Red Cross general manager of engagement and enterprise, Shane Chisholm said: “New Zealand Red Cross are proud to be teaming up with the NZ Herald and NZME to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and help ensure that Aotearoa New Zealand is well prepared for emergencies in the future.”

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said: “The NZ Herald is committed to keeping Kiwis in the know with extensive coverage of the devastating events - and we want to help further. Through our digital, print and radio channels, we are encouraging our audience to donate. Big or small, every donation helps.”

The full scale of the destruction and loss brought on by Gabrielle might not be known for some time — but what we do know is this is already one of the most significant disasters in New Zealand history.