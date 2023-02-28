Now-former chair of Te Whatu Ora Rob Campbell is refusing to go quietly, tensions are high at Napier public meeting and Indonesian forces negotiating the Kiwi pilot held hostage to be released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Now-former chair of Te Whatu Ora Rob Campbell is refusing to go quietly, tensions are high at Napier public meeting and Indonesian forces negotiating the Kiwi pilot held hostage to be released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The month of March is meant to be a big one at Apatu Farms Orchard in Puketapu when ripe apples are picked from trees after a long season of preparation.

This year is different following Cyclone Gabrielle, with crops destroyed or covered by silt during the raging floodwaters which hit Hawke’s Bay two weeks ago.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the orchard, as well as other growers in the region, today to see first-hand the impact on the industry - and heard most crops weren’t insured.

It was his third visit to the region following Gabrielle.

“Every time I have flown in you get a different perspective, and can certainly see the extent of the devastation across different areas,” Hipkins said, as he heard from growers about the floods’ impact.

When Hipkins asked local grower and Bostock NZ owner John Bostock about insurance coverage, Bostock claimed “this type of event” was non-insurable for orchard crops.

“Our machinery and our sheds are all insured but crops for this type of event are non-insurable. We can insure for hail, but that is very expensive and most of us don’t.”

Other growers echoed that point and said that was not just for apples, but for other crops like kiwifruit which were also non-insurable for this kind of disaster.

Bostock said across Hawke’s Bay the extent of damage varied for growers.

“Some are really damaged and some are going to be okay, but the seriousness of this thing is just coming into realisation.”

PM Chris Hipkins speaks to Hawke's Bay kiwifruit grower Ratahi Cross. Photo / Warren Buckland

He told the Prime Minister that the cost “above the ground” per hectare for a good apple orchard was around the $200,000 mark.

Kiwifruit grower Ratahi Cross, from Ngāi Tukairangi Trust, said at a single 21-hectare site near Puketapu they had suffered $30 million in damages and losses from the floods.

“For some of us, quite often we will break down, because you are talking about generations of family who have worked these properties,” he said.

“It is not just yesterday’s farms, these are 100-year-old farms, multi-generations which mean so much to us.”

Growers told the Prime Minister that support packages were needed for them to recover.

Hipkins also visited Hastings Aerodrome to speak and thank the many pilots who have been helping flood-stricken communities.

Hawke’s Bay was the hardest-hit region in the country in terms of deaths and damage during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Government support announced so far:

⋅ $250 million support package for roads;

⋅ $50 million support package for businesses (including $25 million for farmers and growers);

⋅ Businesses impacted by the cyclone can apply for grants up to $40,000 as part of that funding;

⋅ A Government fundraising appeal and a special Lotto draw has been announced to raise money for flooded communities;

⋅ A council-operated Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund is also offering support up to $1000 per impacted property, or $2000 for organisations, marae and community groups.