Cyclone Gabrielle is inching towards the North Island causing power outages, large waves, fallen trees. Video / NZ Herald

Cyclone Gabrielle is inching towards the North Island causing power outages, large waves, fallen trees. Video / NZ Herald

A boatie has been rescued from a stranded vessel that drifted away from Great Barrier Island on Sunday night.

Police responded to reports the boat was in distress at 2.15am on Monday.

However, with Cyclone Gabrielle bearing down at the time, challenging seas made it difficult to reach the stranded boat.

However, Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen from the Police Maritime Unit said his team were pleased to report the “single person” had been rescued.

“Police were assisted by the Navy frigate HMNZS Te Mana, with the Northland Emergency Services Trust Helicopter providing air support,” he said.

“We would like to extend our thanks to them, as well as our colleagues from Westpac Rescue, Coastguard and USAR for the joint efforts in the rescue operation.”

The person is now being transported back to Auckland.

A police spokeswoman yesterday said Police Maritime Unit, with assistance from the Eagle helicopter, had made attempts throughout Monday morning to approach the boat.

“However, conditions have been challenging and at this stage no one has been located,” the spokeswoman said at the time yesterday.