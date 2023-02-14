Cyclone Gabrielle devastates parts of the North Island. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

A terrifying video has shown the power of Cyclone Gabrielle near the height of the storm with howling winds, and torrential rain limiting visibility to a few metres.

Auckland photographer Matthew Davison, who has chased many storms, was in Tairua, on the Coromandel Peninsula’s east coast just before midnight yesterday.

“I’ve seen many storms in NZ, but have never witnessed such intensity,” he said.

Davison was back in Tairua today and said the power remained out, while communications were “very limited”.

The Coromandel Peninsula is effectively cut off because of Cyclone Gabrielle damage with all major arterial roads closed.

Coromandel authorities have called the damage done to the region by the cyclone “carnage”.

Roads in the district are flooded by metres of water, described by Civil Defence as “absolutely impassable”, while a third of the district is without power.

SEVERE WEATHER EVENT – UPDATE 2:30PM

Slips, flooding & fallen trees are affecting multiple locations across Waikato/BOP with many state highways CLOSED. Please avoid travel with additional issues still being reported & updated to our Journeys Map: https://t.co/dn2EzjljPF ^TP pic.twitter.com/QoAx3rKL34 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 14, 2023

At least 15 roads have been closed because of flood damage, teams are on standby at Koputauaki Bridge on Colville Rd in case a dam breaches upriver of the bridge.

Tapu Coroglen Rd, 10km from Tapu, is “impassable” for the foreseeable future, and additional slips have also come down blocking the road.

Two people wade through waist-high water after abandoning their car on the road to Hahei on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Matthew Davison

The 309 Rd, which is roughly 13km from the Coromandel end, is also closed with two crews on both ends trying to get it reopened.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors have been working flat out since daylight to clear slips to restore access to communities and have been able to open one lane on State Highway 25 between Kopu and Thames this morning.

Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Trowler said the region had been hit with more than 400mm of rain overnight, combining with the gale-force winds to effectively “shut down” the Coromandel.