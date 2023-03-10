A Tauranga man is pledging to walk SH35 from Gisborne to Hicks Bay in an effort to raise funds and awareness of the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Teao_P / TikTok

Twenty days out from Cyclone Gabrielle areas of the East Coast are still struggling from the aftermath – which is why 27-year-old Te Aorere Pewhairangi is setting out on the walk of a lifetime.

The Tauranga local is setting out to walk from Gisborne to Hicks Bay, along the damaged State Highway 35. It’s a long journey on foot and Pewhairangi told the Herald he’s given himself 10 days to complete it.

“I don’t know exactly how many kilometres it is, because so much of the road is closed but it’s more than 200 and less than 300,” he said.

He wants to raise awareness of what the people in the community are living with – people whose livelihoods were washed away overnight and have been left to pick up the pieces.

He spoke of a cousin of his who has set up a pop-up school in her carport to help the children who can no longer get to their schools in Ruatoria and Gisborne, due to the Hikowai Bridge falling into the river.

She’s currently teaching around 20 children in her backyard and Pewhairangi said it’s stories like hers that he wants people to see.

“She has to do what she has to do – we have a chuckle about it but she’s like the aunty on Boy who has all the jobs – she’s principal, she’s bus driver, she mows the helicopter pad on the rugby field - she does all these jobs and they’re all unrecognised and that’s why I wanted to go into these isolated communities, tell their stories and raise some pūtea [funds] so they get what they need.”

He said he’s not too worried about the physical toll the walk could take.

“I’m relatively fit I do a lot of running, I play touch. I’m not sure, I’ll soon see but the pain I’ll go through is nothing compared to them.”

Pewhairangi has been in contact with schools along the route and told the Herald he’s been impressed by the ways they are teaching children about sustainability – things like growing their own food, and harvesting - and is looking forward to meeting the leaders and students in person.

“They need to prep for the future,” he said.

“We’re seeing more and more extreme weather events so teaching our kids those tools now at a young age will help them I think it’s needed with what models of climate change and the environment we’re seeing.

“We need to evolve and change our ways of living.”

He will begin his walk at 7am on Monday with a karakia atop Titirangi/Kaiti Hill in Gisborne, and says anyone who wishes to join him is more than welcome.

“People have been messaging saying they’ll meet me, walk with me and if they want to join up along the way and walk a few kilometres, that’s all good.”

For those who can’t physically walk alongside him, Pewhairangi said there are many other ways to offer support.

“Just digitally people can join me there which means donating, sharing, liking, commenting.”

After announcing his plan on social media last night and starting a Givealittle to raise funds for the hīkoi and the communities along the way, Pewhairangi is blown away by the level of support he’s been shown before his boots even hit the road.

“It’s really humbling to see and I’m really grateful that people, there’s been a huge response overnight. I woke up this morning and [the Givelittle] was at $600, and the video [announcing his walk] was at 200,000 views.

“Those are the two things I wanted to bring on my hīkoi was pūtea, and eyes on what the realities are on the Coast and I’m just grateful there’s support because I know with pūtea and more noise on the kaupapa comes more support and more resource and more tautoko.”