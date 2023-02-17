Supplies are being delivered to communities that have been isolated by landslips and flooding, such as Piha, Karekare, Te Henga Bethells Beach, and Muriwai. Video / Auckland Emergency Management

Civil Defence says the landslide risk in Auckland’s Piha and Muriwai remains high.

About 20 homes were evacuated in Piha last night because of land instability, and an exclusion zone is in place for a large part of Muriwai.

“It’s not unusual for a landslide to keep moving for weeks or months after an event like this,” GNS Science engineering geologist and landslide duty officer Kerry Leith says.

“It’s really hard to convey just how suddenly big landslides can move.

“This isn’t unusual for landslides - sometimes they have a few small signs of unrest before they coming roaring down.”

A Piha Beach home that was completely destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland’s emergency management controller Adam Maggs told Morning Report engineers are assessing roads and land.

He says people who aren’t residents should stay away from the coast.

Meanwhile in Gisborne, power and limited access to water has been restored for the majority of locals.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz says they’re still trying to get the water plant up and running.

Tairāwhiti has been one of the worst-hit regions in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and Stoltz says they’re just trying to make sure residents are safe.

In Napier, power has also been restored in some parts of the city, which is an overwhelming relief for residents.

And some homes are being assessed across the region with residents beginning to return if they’re safe. - RNZ