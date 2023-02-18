Locals are picking through the remains of homes and vehicles destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle in Esk Valley. Video / Neil Reid

When Dutchman Sam Stuijver boarded his plane to New Zealand for a 12-month working holiday, he had visions of basking in the sunshine and partaking in tramping.

But for the past few days the 29-year-old, who hails from Amsterdam, has been working as a volunteer at an evacuation centre for Esk Valley residents from 8am to 10pm doing all he can to help those who lost so much in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Esk Valley and the surrounding areas were pounded by the cyclone, which hit on Monday night with deadly force.

Lifes, homes, worldly possessions and livelihoods were lost in the area, which is famous for its vineyards, orchards and holiday accommodation spots.

Talking to the Herald, Stuijver said he was stunned by the bravery and battling spirit of those who have lost so much but are refusing to give in.

“I am seeing incredibly resilient people in this area,” Stuijver said.

“I have never been in a crisis area before in my life, so I can’t compare it to anything else. But I am seeing people like springs, they are springing people.

“These are people who have lost friends and family, including a little one. There are some tears, some hugs ... but people here are very, very tough.”

Dutch tourist Sam Stuijver stands in front of donated items for Esk Valley residents who lost their homes and possessions. Photo / Neil Reid

Stuijver is one of the numerous volunteers giving their time to those in need who have been taken in at the hastily-created Bay View Welfare Centre, based at the Bay View Hotel & Holiday Park.

The venue’s bar has been transformed into a lounge, complete with blow-up beds and mattresses, for those who have nowhere else to stay. The bar’s pool table, stage and other tables also feature clothing, bedding and various items for those in need.

Food is also being provided free of charge.

A separate army of volunteers is helping residents with the painstaking task of going through what remains of their properties.

A partially submerged car, with its roof covered in silt, on a property in Esk Valley on Saturday. Photo / Neil Reid

Stuijver said when it was clear help was needed as daylight broke on Tuesday morning, he jumped right in.

“There was no hesitation to help,” he said.

“And I am seeing a lot of very nice people and a great community who are helping each other out.

“I like to feel useful and like to help out, so there was never hesitation. When I saw all these wet people, these muddy people with nothing coming in, there was no hesitation in helping.

“It is all good, I like to work.”

Stuijver has a 12-month working holiday visa.

But thoughts of finding a job elsewhere have been shelved for the time being, with the Dutchman saying he wanted to help with the recovery effort in Hawke’s Bay “until I am not needed anymore”.

Bad weather has followed Stuijver since he arrived in New Zealand.

He was in Auckland when Cyclone Hale hit in January.

“So I saw the floods there,” he said.

Flooding damage from Cyclone Gabrielle inside the cordon alongside State Highway 5, Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay. Photo / Neil Reid

“I have been wanting to go down to the South Island and bought a self-contained van. There were no ferry tickets for the van, so I thought I would go down the east coast [of the North Island] and maybe get some orchard work for a month or so, then go down south.

“I was in Gisborne on Sunday, and that was when I heard about the cyclone, and I didn’t want to stay in Gisborne as it was supposed to hit there pretty hard. I phoned around and found this place that had some shelter for my van and some possible lodging if it got too bad in the van.

“On Sunday night, I had a lovely Sunday roast with the people here, then the rain started.”

On Monday night he was parked up in his van at the holiday park, and while it was “rambling around a bit” in the wild winds and he saw puddles developing out a window, he didn’t think this week’s cyclone was too serious.

“Then on Tuesday morning I went for a walk with my coffee, met a fireman down at the hall and he said how bad it was. That is how it slowly started to dawn on me how many people were affected.”

Stuijver had told family and friends he was seeking shelter from the cyclone at Bay View Hotel & Holiday Camp prior to it hitting Hawke’s Bay.

But due to the widespread phone and power outages, it took almost 48 hours before he could contact them to say he was safe.

Footage of the aftermath of the deadly cyclone – including the complete devastation through Esk Valley - was broadcast in the Netherlands on Thursday.

The previous night, Stuijver had finally been able to contact his family to say that he was safe and well.

“I told them about the cyclone on Sunday and that I was looking for a good place to stay,” he said.

“We still had some Wi-Fi here on Monday, so I did let my mum know I was here and that it looked like [I] wouldn’t be too affected here. Then, of course, the power cut out, there was no phone service and I couldn’t get any messages out until Wednesday evening.

“My mum was pretty worried.”