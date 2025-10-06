Open Justice reporter Ric Stevens told The Front Page that the coronial inquest originally was meant to look into the deaths of 18 people during both the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, but another death has since been added.

“Joseph Ahuriri went missing in his car on the night of the cyclone, and it’s been a big local mystery about what happened to him. There have been a number of searches for him since, both on land and sea.

“What happened to him had been perplexing, and police said they initially didn’t think that his apparent death was linked to the cyclone. But now that they have referred it to the coroner, she has decided to include it in this inquiry,” he said.

Coroner Erin Woolley announced last year she was conducting a coronial inquiry into the weather-related fatalities, including those of three men who died in the following months and whose deaths may have been self-inflicted.

The youngest of the people included in Coroner Woolley’s inquiry is toddler Ivy Collins, whose family home in Eskdale was flooded in the cyclone. The oldest is Helen Street, 86, who died in Napier and was dependent on supplied oxygen.

Fourteen of the fatalities were men. In addition to 2-year-old Ivy, four women died.

Stevens said the coroner is looking at the circumstances of individual deaths as well as wider questions.

“Things like the flooding risks that places like Eskdale, Te Karaka, and Puketapu, and what could have been done better. Whether, in fact, planning should allow for houses to be built in flood-prone areas, and those sorts of issues,” he said.

