A sweeper working in dusty conditions in Hawke's Bay. Leptospirosis can be picked up by drinking contaminated water, or through the skin when cuts or grazes are exposed to contaminated water or mud. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke’s Bay woman wants to raise awareness of the risks of leptospirosis among those doing work in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Her partner is one of the 15 leptospirosis cases that have appeared in Hawke’s Bay so far this year, five times the usual number of cases reported over a two-month period.

Dr Simon Baker, medical officer of health, said leptospirosis, or ‘lepto’, is an infection which can sometimes be picked up from contaminated water or mud after flooding.

It can be picked up by drinking contaminated water, or through the skin when cuts or grazes are exposed to contaminated water or mud.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said her partner was a road worker and started showing symptoms a week ago.

He assumed it was the flu at first since he felt cold, but he ended up in the hospital on Monday with a range of symptoms.

“He’s not well and has a bad rash, sore neck, swollen legs, his kidneys are hurting and his male parts are swollen. He has a [sore] leg from the tightening of skin and his arms and hands are tight from swelling.”

“He is on the drip daily with antibodies.”

His partner said he was discharged from Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Thursday but he may take longer to heal as because he was in an older age bracket.

“Others need to be aware of how this disease affects the body.”

“I do believe people that are out working on the floods do need to be mindful.”

Baker said people should avoid contact with mud or flood waters, but if contact was necessary, it was important to cover cuts or grazes with a dressing, and clean them well with soapy water, particularly before eating or drinking, and wearing protective clothing.

“It usually takes five to 14 days for the symptoms to develop. It is unusual for leptospirosis to be spread from one person to another.”

The Pest Management Association of New Zealand (PMANZ) had earlier reported the cases.

“Over the last three weeks there have been many people involved in the clean-up of silt, moving around standing water, completely unaware of the risk of leptospirosis,” a PMANZ statement read.

“Leptospirosis can live in host animals such as rats. Rats will shed large amounts of this infectious bacteria in their urine into our environment such as damp soil or silt and stagnant flood waters.”

The PMANZ statement said the bacteria can spread through contact with your mouth and nose, as well as into cuts and abrasions.

Leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) is also encouraging pet owners in flood-affected areas to keep an eye on their pets’ health, as animals can become seriously ill from leptospirosis.

“It is commonly transmitted in the urine of infected farm animals and rodents that can be spread into the environment via floodwater, so dogs that come into contact with floodwater are at risk,” Sally Cory from NZVA said.

If you feel unwell, you should contact your GP immediately, who will prescribe a course of antibiotics. You can also call Healthline (0800 611 116) for advice. If you are worried your symptoms are getting worse, you should seek urgent care or go to an emergency department.

Common symptoms include:

· Fever and chills

· Headaches and lethargy

· Aching muscles

· Red eyes

· Nausea and vomiting