Death toll rises in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, cut-off regions wake up to another day of isolation and 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Wellington in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Napier is expected to be without power for at least two weeks, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says.

The impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle continue to be felt this morning, with a fifth person confirmed dead overnight and emergency services, councils, first responders and volunteers working to restore access and core services throughout the region.

Power

The power outage in Napier is expected to be at least two weeks, the regional council said on Facebook this morning.

Emergency power has been provided for Wellesley Road Medical Centre, Countdown, and Caltex Napier.

Roading updates

State Highway 51 Clive-Waitangi bridge is open to the public but delays should be expected.

The opening enables movement between the cities and logistics to Napier.

Caution is advised due to road conditions and heavy volumes of traffic.

The roading networks north of Napier have been severely compromised with multiple slips and bridge washouts, assessments have yet to be completed on all of these roads.

South of SH2 is open but caution is urged due to flood damage.

There are a number of other roads now open with flood damage and drivers are urged to travel with caution.

Tutaekuri Bridge on Thursday morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health services update

Elective surgeries, endoscopy services and outpatient appointments in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay have been cancelled today and tomorrow.

Te Whatu Ora says affected patients are being contacted and offered a telehealth appointment if appropriate or rebooked as soon as possible.

Three acute theatres (including emergency c-sections and urgent cancer surgery) and radiology are operating at Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings.

“Te Whatu Ora acknowledges whānau will be concerned about the whereabouts of loved ones who may have been impacted by flooding, but asks people do not come into the Hawke’s Bay Emergency Department unless seeking urgent medical care.

“If you are going to run out of medication in the next two days, pharmacies can dispense a small emergency supply without a prescription. If possible, this should be from your normal pharmacy. Please don’t go to the Emergency Department for your medication.”

Meals on Wheels will be delivered in Hastings and plans are under way to restore this to Napier today. Anyone who needs support is asked to ring Civil Defence Emergency Management.

People with children in pain are asked to contact the Hastings Central Dental Clinic which is providing a relief of pain clinic between 8am-4.30pm. Please call 06 873 4860.

For help with urgent accomodation and welfare needs, and urgent flooding issues related to building and infrastructure contact welfare@hbemergency.govt.nz or visit your local civil defence centre.

Power outages across the region have caused communication barriers but a number of general practices have been confirmed open. However, some are operating in constrained environments and are offering variable hours and services.

General practices

Napier:

Maraenui Medical Centre (10-12pm)

Taradale Medical Centre (9am-midday)

Greendale Medical Centre

Carlyle Medical Centre (limited hours)

Hastings:

Medical and Injury in Hastings is also open

The Doctors Hastings

Totara Hastings

Totara Flaxmere

The Doctors Gascoigne

Hauora Heretaunga

Rural:

Tukituki Medical Centre

The Doctors Waipawa

Patients who need further care will be transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Debris washed up near Bay View, north of Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Pharmacies

Napier:

Napier Health Centre pharmacy

Unichem on Munroe Street at The Doctors Napier

Greenmeadows Pharmacy at The Doctors Greenmeadows

Glenn’s Pharmacy

Hastings:

Hastings Health Centre pharmacy

Unichem Russell Street Pharmacy at The Doctors Hastings

Bay Plaza Pharmacy Hastings

Gilmours Havelock North Pharmacy in Havelock North

Flaxmere Pharmacy

Denton’s Pharmacy in Havelock North

Taiwhenau Pharmacy within Hauora Heretaunga

Care Pharmacy at Totara Health

Countdown Pharmacy open

Whittakers Havelock North

Parkvale Pharmacy

Life Pharmacy Hastings

Unichem Stortford Lodge

In Central Hawke’s Bay, Unichem Waipukurau and Waipawa Pharmacy are open.

Staffing

Staff who are based in Napier and have the availability to assist at Napier Health Centre are asked to phone the Roster Office via the call centre, or present to Napier Health Centre to be added to a roster.

Napier-based pharmacists are also asked to report to Napier Health Centre if they can assist.

Hawke’s Bay Hospital is mindful of the difficulties some staff face getting to work and is proactively developing rosters for the next 72 hours. Hastings-based nurses can either ring the Roster Office via the call centre, present to the hospital Operations Centre or email emergency.response@hbdhb.govt.nz to express their availability.

Staff in Central Hawke’s Bay are asked to present to Central Hawke’s Bay Medical Centre to assist if possible.

Do not consume kai moana

Untreated sewage is being discharged from the Napier wastewater treatment plant through the outfall to sea.

Residents are urged not to consume kai moana.

It was not known when the treatment plant would be repaired and flood waters may need to recede and power restored to make an assessment.

Napier City Council has urged residents to only flush toilets when necessary.

Ex-cyclone Gabrielle gives a wakeup call on infrastructure required to meet the demands of climate change. Rod Emmerson 16/02/23

Conserve water

Napier City Council has connected generators to drinking water supplies and while this has assisted with pressure, residents have been asked to conserve water while this temporary fix is in place.

Fuel

Fuel supplies have been secured and local stock will be replenished when the port opens - at this stage tomorrow.

Do not panic buy

The regional council says there is no need to panic buy today as supermarkets are being restocked today as are other essential services as roads are reopening.