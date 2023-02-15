Flooding from Napier to Hastings seen from a helicopter. Video / Anna Lorck

As Cyclone Gabrielle lashed Hawke’s Bay, some Corrections staff, unable to go home, were forced to bed down for the night in an empty wing of the local prison.

Room in the wing at Hawke’s Bay Regional prison was available due to the declining national prison muster and used by about 20 staff who were unable to return home on Tuesday night from the facility just outside Hastings, the Herald understands.

“This was offered to staff to ensure people had a safe, dry place to stay, and to free up space at emergency evacuation centres for others,” a Corrections spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, a number of prisons have suffered damage, but the Corrections system appears to have escaped the worst of the weather woes.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison, Auckland Prison and Waikeria Prison were all forced to activate their generators during local power outages, but all three sites were now back on mains power.

“There are a number of trees down or damaged at Waikeria Prison and Tongariro Prison, minor damage to buildings at Tongariro Prison, and some water leaks at Hawkes Bay Regional Prison,” he said.

A water line at Tongariro Prison has also been damaged.

“At this stage there has only been minor damage to property, and this has not had any impact on the safety and security of our sites. We have not been required to transfer any prisoners between sites, or make significant movements within sites.”

Some prison sites have “temporarily paused some non-essential programmes and services”, Beales said, and as a result are operating reduced unlock hours, meaning prisoners are spending more time confined to their cells.

Some Community Corrections sites (probation offices) are open for staff to use charging facilities and showers, Beales said.

“The Hawkes Bay area has been significantly affected, and we have offered accommodation in a vacant unit at Hawkes Bay Regional Prison to any staff who need a safe, dry place to stay. This has been offered to all local staff, including Community Corrections staff and contractors.”

“Our frontline staff have done an exceptional job responding to Cyclone Gabrielle, and I would like to thank them for their professionalism and commitment to keeping their colleagues, people in prison, and local communities safe.”