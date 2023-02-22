Cyclone Gabrielle: Hawke’s Bay building industry effectively on hold

The rapid assessment of flood-damaged homes has taken building inspectors out of circulation for construction companies. Photo / Mike Scott

It might be a while before it’s “business as usual” for the Hawke’s Bay building industry.

The devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle have wiped out or compromised various industries in the region but, theoretically, construction isn’t one of them.

But builders spoken to by Hawke’s Bay Today - who didn’t want to be named or quoted - have said their work is at a virtual standstill.

Building inspectors, who sign off each stage of the construction process, are now otherwise engaged in assessing flood-damaged homes. Without the approval of inspectors, jobs can’t proceed.

Those builders spoken to by Hawke’s Bay Today say they are extremely sensitive to the plight of others, but they and their staff have to make a living too, while clients - many of whom have had to be patient during months of supply-chain issues - want builds finished.

At the very least, they’d all like some clarity about when inspectors will be on-site again.

Hastings District Council (HDC) isn’t in a position to do that just yet, but insists it’s working on it.

“We are making good progress on the flood-damaged building inspections and expect to be able to make a decision on when we can return to business as usual early next week,” an HDC spokesperson said.

In the meantime, building inspectors are faced with the unenviable task of telling some owners that their homes are no longer inhabitable.

The HDC said building inspectors were not “condemning” buildings, as that’s not what they’re actually trained for. But they have received some tuition from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in “rapid building assessment”.

“To date, approximately 35 buildings have been red-stickered and 330 yellow-stickered in the Hastings district,” said the HDC spokesperson.

“Our building inspection team has been bolstered by an additional 20-plus inspectors who have come to Hastings from around the country. Building inspectors are being accompanied by welfare personnel who can talk to homeowners or occupiers about what the stickers mean and provide any other assistance that may be required.

“We have a very large area that’s been impacted in the Hastings district, and so far we have managed to cover areas including Puketītiri, Puketapu, Waiohiki, Twyford and more.”