Aerial photographs show the extent of damage caused by a landslip at Muriwai. Photo / George Heard

A friend of the second firefighter who died in hospital from injuries suffered in a landslide has described him as someone who grabbed life with both hands and “shook it into submission”.

Muriwai Firefighter Craig Stevens died in the hospital after he was critically injured on Monday when a house fell in a slip during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I met ‘Rock n Roll Craig’ when he moved to Oxford, aged 16,” friend Alex Leech said.

“We went to many skateparks, saw bands, and listened to lots of music.

“I’m not really sure if he was like my son or my brother, but he was always my guide and mentor.

“He grabbed life with both hands and shook it into submission, no matter what the situation,” he said in a social media tribute.

Muriwai firefighter Craig Stevens died in the hospital from injuries sustained in a slip on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Stevens had said to him that his mum told him to walk into any room like he owned the place, and “he sure did do that”, Leech said.

“Well stand aside Jesus, there’s a new guy in charge of heaven now.”

Stevens had recently been featured in DIG BMX magazine.

The publication said it was sad to hear the news.

”Sending our love and condolences to his friends and family,” it wrote on social media.

The Herald understands two volunteer firefighters, Dave van Zwanenberg and Stevens, were trying to dig a trench behind a woman’s home in Motutara Rd on Monday night to divert water after being called to the property due to flooding.

Volunteer firefighter Dave van Zwananberg died after being buried under a landslide in Muriwai. Photo / Supplied

As the pair worked, a giant slab of the hillside above them gave way - inundating the property with a mountain of sodden mud and debris.

Stevens was rescued and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The body of van Zwanenberg was pulled from the wreckage two days later.

On Thursday evening Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s chief executive Kerry Gregory said Stevens had died in the hospital.

“We are still coming to terms with the news that Craig, our second firefighter caught in the Muriwai landslide, has died in hospital. All of Fire and Emergency will feel his loss, and my heart goes out to his family.”

Van Zwanenberg’s widow Amy van Zwanenberg said her family was utterly devastated by the sudden loss of her extraordinary husband.

She called him “the cornerstone of our lives”.

“First and foremost, a family man, Dave was dedicated to spending quality time with his children and building a life to nurture their growth,” she said yesterday.

“We decided that Muriwai and its beautiful community was the perfect place for this.

“Monday night started out as just another occasion where Dave made sure we were settled and safe at home and headed out to join the fire brigade and help his community.

“Reliability and dependability were his core values, whatever the weather.”

The house was destroyed in a landslide killing two volunteer firefighters in Muriwai. Photo / Newshub

She said her late husband was blessed with the unique abilities, so few possess, to not only survive but thrive in extreme environments and circumstances, performing complex tasks and caring for others calmly under pressure.

“He used this multifaceted skill set in his profession as a veterinarian, where so many have benefited from his care and in his personal pursuits as a pilot, kite surfer and ultra-marathon runner. But he also loved a good book on the deck.

“Dave will be remembered for his good humour, his authentic care, his astronomic intelligence and supreme competence at pretty much anything he turned his hand to!”

Amy said she visited the site where her husband died yesterday and spoke with those who were there on the night.

“Yesterday I was able to see the search site and speak to some of those who had been involved in his rescue and recovery.

“It grew a new depth to my gratitude for the courageous crews who had continued to search for my husband under absolutely atrocious conditions and threats to their own safety.

“It was palpable that they had been searching for one of their own, and they devoted themselves to that impossible task with the fervour one does for their own family.”

She said she was deeply grateful to Urban Search and Rescue, the NZ Police and all the fire and emergency crews involved, but especially to Dave’s brigade, who had been so deeply affected by the tragedy.

In her first statement since her husband’s death, she said she wanted to publicly thank friends who had immediately come to her family’s aid and supported them, “caring for us emotionally and practically and wrapping us in love through this horrendous time”.

“You give me the strength to continue to be the mum I need to be, to help Dave’s beautiful children thrive despite this pain, and to be the legacy that he would be most proud of.”