More than 10,000 people have been displaced up and down the North Island in the wake of what's been dubbed the "storm of the century". Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

More than 10,000 people have been displaced up and down the North Island in the wake of what's been dubbed the "storm of the century". Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

A Facebook page has been created for people worried about their loved ones who they have not heard from in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle’s path of destruction.

Police said on Wednesday that four people were confirmed dead, including a young child. Police say they have “grave fears” for at least several others.

There are 1442 people that have been listed as uncontactable - while they expect this list to drop dramatically, there are fears for some missing people in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, police said.

A Facebook page, HB Floods Lost Family & Friends, has been created to help people find their loved ones.

The page’s creator, Richard Lay, told the Herald he started the page in the hopes of being able to connect loved ones back together.

“I just set it up as I know myself and many many others have no idea what’s going on. I figured if there is one group everyone can post and it’s known then connections can be made faster and easier than having to search through 10 different groups that have hundreds of posts.”

“I know there is limited internet back home but if we can get this out there, then everyone including the rescued can go to one place.”

Lay has had his mother registered with the police and civil defence since 10am yesterday and has heard nothing back. He messaged Civil Defence at 6.30am on Wednesday and was told they had no information.

Aerial photographs show the extent of damage caused by a landslip at Muriwai. PICTURE / GEORGE HEARD

Police said the body of a young person was located in Eskdale, Hawke’s Bay, shortly before 2pm today. The child is believed to have been caught in rising water yesterday. The age of the child has not been released.

This fourth confirmed death follows the recovery this afternoon of the body of a volunteer firefighter from a landslide in Muriwai early this afternoon. Two other people have died in Hawke’s Bay - a woman was killed in a landslip on a rural property in Matahorua Rd, Putorino, yesterday and a body was located on the shore in Bay View, Napier, last night.

“Police extend their condolences to the families of those who have died and continue to make enquiries into the circumstances,” police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.