Cyclone Gabrielle: East Coast prepares for severe weather, families evacuated, roads flooded

Heavy winds and monster waves hit the upper North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle moves in, how the bad weather’s affecting our transport and roads and the death toll in Turkey and Syria rises in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Follow live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle here.

Families on the East Coast have evacuated to the nearest shelters as floodwaters start to rise ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle unleashing a deluge of rain in the coming 24 hours.

Those living in the Gisborne region, which is currently under a red heavy rain warning, are on edge just weeks after the district was slammed by Cyclone Hale.

A state of emergency has been declared for the region for the next seven days.

The seaside community of Anaura Bay north of Tolaga Bay is bracing for today’s high tide as State Highway 35 starts to flood.

Resident Hera Ngata-Gibson told the Herald they had had steady rain since yesterday afternoon. And today the sea looked very full, hours ahead of high tide.

“Wind gusts are picking up. There’s some surface flooding between Mangatuna and Tokomaru Bay on SH35.

“Our little community is as prepared as it can be.”

Uawa-Tolaga Bay Civil Defence said the Hikuwai River was at almost 9 metres - the first alert level.

Gisborne civil defence team member Matua Lornch was checking on whānau and roads across the district this morning when he came across widespread flooding on Makarika Rd.

“My aunty who is a nurse at Te Puia Springs Hospital was desperate to get home so I just told her to follow me and got her through to get to her house.

“About 500 metres of the road from the bridge to the woolshed is underwater. A truck almost slipped off and had to turn around halfway.”

Makarika Rd in Gisborne is underwater due to widespread flooding this morning. Photo / Matua Lornch

Ngata-Gibson said some whānau had evacuated to Hauiti Marae in Tolaga Bay.

“Our marae here at Anaura Bay is closed. It is still recovering from last March’s weather event.”

Taharora Marae trustee and whānau helper Pearl Beattie told the Herald three families had relocated to the marae so far and more were expected to come today.

Due to frequent weather events, they had become better equipped for storms.

“We started preparing by gathering firewood on Saturday. And the first whānau evacuated that afternoon.

“They came from a road in Waipiro Bay which is prone to washing out. More whānau arrived yesterday morning and afternoon. About six adults and four tamariki.

“We have our kaumātua here too.”

The marae had a generator ready for when the power cuts off, Beattie said.

“There is another evacuation point at the old Waipiro Bay.”

Whareponga Rd resident Doc Ngarimu said there had been no evacuations at this stage but “if the water keeps rising then may have to evacuate sooner rather than later”.

When high tide comes in that’s when all the flooded rivers would back up onto the flats, Ngarimu said, starting with the Waiapu River which was “not looking good”.

“The part of the road along the river would be gone by morning because there are no rocks on the bank to hold the water, it is just dirt.

“Our road has been wiped out about four times in the last 18 months due to weather events.”

Te Akau o Tokomaru Civil Defence co-ordinator Lilian Te Hau-Ward said the team was encouraging whānau living in areas known to flood to relocate to Tuatini Marae.

Schools across the district were also closed today.

MetService has issued a 31-hour red heavy rain warning for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay which started 9pm last night and is ending at 4am on Tuesday.

Up to 300-400mm of rain is expected inland and 200-500mm of rain about the coast with peak intensities of 10 to 15mm/h.

And 25 to 40mm/h from Monday afternoon. Further showers were possible on Tuesday, and some could be heavy.

Last month, people on the East Coast bore the brunt of the ex-cyclone Hale, with a heaving dump of rain and gale-force winds cutting power and closing roads.

Storm-lashed Gisborne families near the Hikuwai River around Mangatuna self-evacuated after Civil Defence warned ex-Cyclone Hale was “potentially one of the worst” it had seen.



