Army reservists make it to Moteo Marae to bring supplies to around 200 stranded people. Video / New Zealand Army

Dramatic images have emerged of three sheep trapped on the roof of a Hawke’s Bay home.

Photos shared by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services show the animals huddled on top of a two-storey home surrounded by muddy water.

The specialist firefighters arrived in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend to join the area’s recovery effort.

Over social media the department said work was under way to gain access to homes and buildings and conduct searches.

“Our thoughts are with all victims and emergency personnel responding to this disaster.

“We’re lending our Trans-Tasman family a helping hand, as they’ve done for us on numerous occasions in recent years.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have been approached for comment regarding the sheep situation.

The sheep pictured trapped on the roof. Photo / File

Cyclone Gabrielle’s heartbreaking human toll rose to 11 yesterday, with police holding “grave concerns” for up to the same number several days after the monster weather system unleashed across large swathes of the North Island.

Yesterday afternoon, Eastern District Commander Superintendent, Jeanette Park said more than 3000 people have been found from the 6000 reports of people who could not be contacted.

“Having been up and looked via a helicopter, the devastation is phenomenal across the district.”

There are 5608 registered uncontactable people and 1196 reports from people registering that they are safe. Police are particularly concerned for around 10 of them, deputy police commissioner Glenn Dunbier said in a Beehive briefing.

“We triage the reports of people that are missing, and clearly those we have heightened concerns for will come to the top. It’s a small number that fluctuates day to day as we find people.”

Police are also continuing to investigate a potential 10th person who could have died as a result of the cyclone.

There was a strict coronial process relating to identification when a body was found, but Dunbier dismissed “rumours rife through the community” that some deaths hadn’t been made public. “As of now, everybody that has been found has been notified [to the public].”