Cyclone Gabrielle: Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson announces $40,000 grants for hard-hit businesses

Stand-up with Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Primary Industries Minister Damien O'Connor and Police Minister Stuart Nash at Taylor Corp Orchard and Packhouse at Waiohiki. Video / Mark Mitchell

Stand-up with Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Primary Industries Minister Damien O'Connor and Police Minister Stuart Nash at Taylor Corp Orchard and Packhouse at Waiohiki. Video / Mark Mitchell

Businesses hit by cyclone damage can get grants of up to $40,000 to help with the immediate costs of the damage - and Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said more announcements on funding support will be made in the coming days and weeks.

Robertson visited Tairawhiti with fellow minister Kiri Allan and announced the allocation of $25 million funding for businesses in areas where the cyclone caused damage, including Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Tairawhiti and Hawke’s Bay.

It is a portion of a $50m package of immediate emergency support announced by the government last week - the other $25 million will be for the primary industries to restore farms and orchards.

The money for other businesses will be distributed by local councils or business associations in the areas concerned.

“Each local agency will have their own processes, but the Government has provided the funding to address the immediate cashflow needs of businesses. This includes those that have been impacted due to barriers to customer access, ability to source stock, supply chain issues, inability to operate as usual due to physical damage to equipment or premises, or delays in insurance assessment and repairs.”

It allows for grants of up to $40,000 per business to help with clean-up costs and to boost advice and support to businesses. If the demand does not exhaust the fund, it is possible businesses will be able to apply for more later.

The Employers and Manufacturers’ Association will get $250,000 to extend its employer helpline and local business associations will also get more funding to offer support.

Robertson again emphasised the $50 million was only the start of the government assistance, aimed at getting cash to businesses as quickly as possible. It is primarily for smaller businesses.

He said the government was working one-on-one with larger companies to identify their needs and what could be done to help them.

Information on business support is here.

The agencies distributing the business support grants in each area will be:

· NorthlandInc

· Auckland Business Chamber

· Toi Economic Development Agency

· Thames Coromandel District Council

· Trust Tairāwhiti

· Hawkes Bay Chamber of Commerce

· Tararua District Council