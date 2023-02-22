Diggers are working quickly to complete a river crossing to enable further access into areas including Rissington and Patoka which are running low on fuel. It was expected the crossing would be completed either Wednesday or Thursday. Video / Adam Pearse

A creative river crossing endeavour is nearing completion in rural Hawke’s Bay and promises an easing to the isolation felt by several isolated communities following Cyclone Gabrielle.

While the connection will enable a boost to dangerously low stocks of fuel, some locals are worried easier access could bring looters to their farming-heavy community.

The Rissington Bridge was one of many bridges in the region that collapsed when the cyclone hit the region on Monday night and Tuesday morning last week.

The nearly century-old bridge, formerly in place over the Mangaone River, was a key link between Hawke’s Bay’s urban centres and rural communities including Rissington, Patoka and Waihau.

The only passage across the river was by boat, which had been ferrying supplies from one side to the other for days. Army personnel had been on hand to assist with loading and unloading supplies.

Locals and contractors alike had been working quickly in recent days to establish a river crossing so vehicles could enter the area.

Large culverts had been used to form the base of the crossing, allowing the river to flow through with more rain forecast for the region. Shingle, dirt and logs were being placed on top to establish a safe surface to drive across.

Large culverts had been used to form the base of the crossing, allowing the river to flow through with more rain forecast for the region. Photo / Fulton Hogan

It was expected the crossing would be completed this afternoon or tomorrow and pending an engineer’s sign-off, could allow access to four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Sign-off could not come soon enough for the roughly 300-strong community in Patoka, which only had about 1000 litres of fuel left in reserve.

Still without power, many residents were living on fuel-powered generators. Farmers, required to attend to stock and damaged paddocks, also needed to fuel their motorbikes and side-by-side vehicles.

Those with diggers and the expertise to use them were hard at work clearing roads and properties, placing further pressure on fuel reserves.

Patoka volunteer fire service’s Rob Poulton said diesel was the area’s “biggest priority”.

“Most people are living on 20 litres a day,” he told the Herald.

About 300 litres had been handed out yesterday. Fuel was being rationed to ensure reserves weren’t excessively depleted.

Jerry cans were the main mode of transporting fuel currently. It is understood fixed-wing planes are unable to carry fuel.

A sign pokes fun at the plight of Rissington and Patoka residents who can only cross the Mangaone River by boat after Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed the Rissington Bridge. Photo / Adam Pearse

Poulton said the Defence Force had indicated a large delivery of fuel was imminent but he was unclear when that might be distributed to locals.

Despite the challenges, Gary Brady - also with the local fire service - said people had remained upbeat.

“Spirits are good,” Brady said, acknowledging many other areas were doing it tough currently.

The local kindergarten was opened yesterday to give parents of young children a brief reprieve. It was expected Patoka School could reopen tomorrow depending on the delivery of a generator. Health checks of residents were completed yesterday by Defence Force personnel.

The community had experienced very few instances of looting. Some of the machinery creating the river crossing had been drained of fuel in recent days.

However, some residents expressed concern that the crossing could bring looters into the area.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had recently denied looting was rife in Hawke’s Bay following the cyclone, claiming the situation was “under control” and the region did not require a further injection of police or military personnel.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins believes crime is "under control" in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Local resident Rachel, who did not want to give her surname, told the Herald Hipkins’ comments made her very angry, given the level of anxiety within her community.

“That really pisses me off,” she said of Hipkins’ assessment.

“It’s a huge concern for the community and [we’re] hearing the Government say it’s OK when it’s not OK.

“We’re going to have to man the bridge if we see people come up and we shouldn’t have to do that.”

The Herald understands the Patoka and Rissington communities had been engaging with police and the Defence Force about security when the crossing was restored.

The area’s power issue could be resolved soon as Poulton said they were discussing how to transport a 50-tonne generator into Patoka.

Meanwhile, in nearby Puketapu, power was restored last night but residents face an enormous rubbish issue with people’s flood-damaged possessions lining the streets.

Puketapu is among the hardest hit areas after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Residents speaking to the Herald this morning expressed their frustration with Hastings District Council charging people to dump their flood-damaged rubbish.

This afternoon, the council released a statement confirming free collection of flood-damaged household goods on nominated days.

Insurance brokers were also operating out of the Puketapu Hotel to help people file insurance claims.

Looting incidents had prompted Puketapu locals to install concrete roadblocks at several access points into the community.

At a community meeting this morning, a police representative spoke of one incident last night where police employed the Eagle helicopter and police dogs to stop a person of interest who had entered the community.

He said the Eagle helicopter would fly above all community checkpoints in Puketapu and other areas at night to assist with crime prevention.