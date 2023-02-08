MetService National weather: February 8th - 11th

A New Zealand forecaster has branded the impending cyclone set to hit the top of the North Island as one of the “most serious storms of the century”.

There remains uncertainty over the exact path of the newly-formed Cyclone Gabrielle will take as it moves near to New Zealand, but WeatherWatch’s Philip Duncan says a “direct hit” is “looking more likely and extremely concerning”.

“Whilst no official warnings are yet locked in this far in advance, the data this morning means the likelihood of severe weather across much of the North Island looks highly likely,” Duncan said.

“If this current modelling comes true, this will likely be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century - especially with Auckland being in the mix for a potential direct hit.”

At least three models show it will be sitting to the north of the country on Saturday night.

🚨🌀We don't say this lightly - but this is looking like one of the most serious storms forecast for New Zealand so far this century.



The northern half of the North Island is especially exposed. Global modelling is highly aligned, but not 100% locked in.

Cyclone Gabrielle, named by the Australia Bureau of Meteorology yesterday, was recently confirmed to become a category three weather event.

MetService is expecting the cyclone to bring severe weather to the upper North Island from Sunday through to Wednesday.





Meteorologists have warned the tropical cyclone could unleash a month’s worth of rain in just days.

Forecaster Niwa said high ocean temperatures along Cyclone Gabrielle’s initial track are offering energy toward a fast intensification.

🌀While we don't have 100% certainty yet for the precise path of Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand, we are very confident of this tracking up to Saturday night.



The map comparing the 3 global models with the placement of the centre at 10pm Saturday shows how aligned they are.

MetService has put out fresh reminders of what the cyclone could mean for areas that are affected by it, including how strong winds can damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

Strong winds could also make driving conditions hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Heavy rain has the potential to make streams and rivers rise rapidly, cause surface flooding and slips and also make driving conditions hazardous.

Forecaster Hauraki Gulf Weather said a synoptic scale rotation is now quite evident on the sat loop as it continues to track over the Coral Sea.

Thames Coromandel District Council civil defence controller Garry Towler is considering the options of the current State of Emergency given the possible intensity of the cyclone which is due to start building from Monday.

”We will have a much clearer picture by Friday, February tenth on where the cyclone is tracking and what we are likely to face on the Coromandel next week, so having the wide range of powers and access to resources if we need them will be the key as to whether we stay in a declared or transition state,” he said.

Auckland Emergency Management controller Rachel Kelleher said there would be a “settled run” of weather in the city this week.

She said people should use this break in the weather to clean up from last week’s flooding and prepare for possible severe weather this weekend.

