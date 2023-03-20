Cyclone Gabrielle: Coromandel residents worry road woes will mean trouble getting healthcare

A slip on State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Opoutere. The road reopened to light traffic one way, on March 6. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A slip on State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Opoutere. The road reopened to light traffic one way, on March 6. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

By Matthew Theunissen of RNZ

Coromandel residents are anxious the state of the peninsula’s roads means they will have trouble getting the health treatment they need.

Some locals were already reported to have moved from the Coromandel Peninsula in order to be closer to hospitals.

State Highway 25 remains down to one lane at Hikuai, and it was not known how long it would take to repair, while 25A was closed indefinitely.

Julie and Gordon Coster have lived in Pauanui for 22 years and love the quiet beach life it offers and the tight-knit community.

But like many locals, they felt cut off from the rest of the country since recent storms tore up the roading infrastructure.

And Gordon needed regular hospital-level treatment at the moment.

“I have had a kidney out and now I’ve got cancer in my other kidney. So I don’t know when I’m going to hospital.

Julie and Gordan Coster love living in Pauanui, but are becoming increasingly worried about what the area's roading woes could mean for their future there. Photo / RNZ/ Matthew Theunissen

“That’s a bit worrying because ... will [we] be able to get out? We’d most likely have to helicopter it out.”

He also needed eye treatment.

Julie said she was brassed off that things had been allowed to get so bad.

“We do have a very good response team here but goodness knows what they’re going to do when anything else happens, because we are expecting more rain and the roads are in disgusting condition.

“If we try to get out to go anywhere we don’t know if we can even get back in again.”

The couple said they had known for a long time how vulnerable the area’s roads were.

“No money has been spent. They just patch up a few holes and that’s about it. And now it’s a disaster,” Julie said.

Gordon said: “We’ve got so much heavy traffic on the road there - logging trucks, we’ve got milk tankers, stock trucks - and the roads are not designed for that.”

South of the Hikuai stop-and-go in Whangamatā, residents were similarly concerned.

Whangamatā resident Cushla Jarvis. Photo / RNZ/ Matthew Theunissen

Cushla Jarvis said the problem was taking a toll.

“The road’s been damaged to the extent that people can’t get out. The other thing is people - older people I’m talking about - now feeling a bit trapped, a little bit isolated and I think it’s the stress of that more than anything.

“The other issue is getting to health[care]. I tell you, a number of us, every time we leave town, we take our pills and an extra bit of clothing. Just in case.”

Anna van Limpt from Pauanui Ratepayers and Residents' Association Photo / RNZ/ Matthew Theunissen

Pauanui Ratepayers and Residents Association administrator Anna van Limpt put out a survey 10 days ago asking Coromandel Peninsula residents how they had been affected by the recent weather and road closures.

As of yesterday afternoon she had received nearly 600 responses, many expressing concern about access to medical treatment.

“People have decided to actually sell their house because they have to be closer to medical attention.”

St John Whangamatā and Waihi group operations manager Julia Te Huia said while ambulance crews were having to spend a lot of time driving due to the state of the roads, people could be assured that they were still there for the community.

“We’ve lots of challenges but luckily we’re really good at adapting. We’ve got extra resources in place, [we’ve] put those where they’re needed so that we can get the right resources to the right person at the right time.

“Please be assured that we’re here for the community and please still call 111 in an emergency. We also have lots of primary care pathways in place as well.”

St John Whangamatā and Waihi group operations manager Julia Te Huia. Photo / RNZ/ Matthew Theunissen

Helicopters were available if needed, and St John was able to send additional resources to the area, but that was not necessary at this point, she said.

But Julie and Gordon Jarvis remained concerned about what their future would look like while they were so isolated.

“If any more of the roads go we’re going to be in big trouble,” Julie said.

- RNZ



