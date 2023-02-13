Flooding in Whitianga as high tide approaches. Video / Mike Scott

Beachfront properties in the Coromandel towns of Whitianga and Cooks Beach are being swamped by surging seas as high tide and Cyclone Gabrielle hits.

Video shows large waves crashing against properties close to the shore, inundating some homes in a couple of feet of water.

Vital roads in the area, including Buffalo Beach Rd (SH25), are also underwater or have been blocked by fallen trees and downed powerlines.

River levels are expected to peak at about 7pm, authorities have warned.

People whose properties are flooded have been asked to evacuate. An evacuation centre is operating at the Whitianga Town Hall.

Beachfront properties in Cooks Beach on the Coromandel have been swamped by surging seas as high tide hits. pic.twitter.com/fdGPyMDd3h — nzherald (@nzherald) February 13, 2023

Before high tide, Whitianga resident Poppy Richmond told the Herald those living near the coast are “getting quite worried” as the ocean begins to encroach on the town.

She also described debris on the roads and beachfront with “logs everywhere”.

Whitianga volunteer firefighters help clear a downed tree on the road to Tairua as Cyclone Gabrielle smashes into the Coromandel. Photo / Mike Scott

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has warned road users to expect more closures as slips and flooding caused by the arrival of the cyclone jeopardise safe travel on State Highways in the Coromandel and East Waikato.

“Road users are advised to plan ahead and, if travel is essential, to leave sooner rather than later to get through the Karangahake Gorge. It is very likely that flooding will force the closure of State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge later today,” the agency said.

“In addition, the stop-gates on State Highway 26 on the Paeroa College side of the bridge may also need to be used, which will result in an additional road closure.”

Here's a look at the way the wind wraps tightly around #cyclonegabrielle.



It's either windy now, or getting windy in the next 12-24 hours, across the majority of the country.



Lots of Warnings active. pic.twitter.com/IbpNMyyRAJ — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

Road closures as of 2.30pm

SH2 Paeroa to Waihi – via Karangakake Gorge – OPEN BUT EXPECT CLOSURE The gorge may need to be closed later today due to flooding.

SH25 Thames to Coromandel: OPEN - ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY Multiple fallen trees and debris obstructing and blocking lanes along the length of the Thames Coast.Note – Flooding is expected later this afternoon at the Kauaeranga River spillway just near the airfield in Thames which may close SH25 here.

SH25 Coromandel to Kūaotunu: CLOSED IN AREAS A slip is blocking both lanes on the Coromandel/ Whangapoua Hill and there are multiple trees down. Due to slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris - extreme caution is advised.

SH25 Kūaotunu to Whitianga: CLOSED Closed at Wharekaho South and Brophy’s Beach, Whitianga due to flooding. Extreme caution advised.

SH25 Whitianga to Hikuai – OPEN but essential travel only. Extreme caution is advised.

SH25 Hikuai to Waihi – OPEN Due to small slips, debris on the road and surface flooding – extreme caution is advised. A tree is blocking one lane between Whangamata to Hikuai but the road is passable.

SH26 Morrinsville to Te Aroha – CLOSED A fallen tree is blocking SH26 immediately south of Te Aroha, near Grattan Road

SH25A – FULLY CLOSED OVER FULL LENGTH Powerlines down on Kopu side of summit slip closure.

SH26 Te Aroha to Paeroa and SH26 between Paeroa to Kopu - OPEN This is an evolving situation and can change at any time.

SEVERE WEATHER EVENT – UPDATE 3:20PM

Most of #SH25 around Coromandel Peninsula remains CLOSED or open for essential travel only. Slips, flooding & fallen trees are affecting multiple locations across Waikato/BOP. Our Journeys Map has the latest info: https://t.co/dn2EzjljPF ^T pic.twitter.com/MzlU8Onn5K — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 13, 2023



