Emergency teams and councils around the region are on standby for the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency teams and councils around the region are on standby for the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Bevan Conley

Civil Defence teams around the region are keeping a close eye on the situation as Cyclone Gabrielle works its way down the North Island.

Metservice has issued an orange strong wind warning for Whanganui with Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa including the Tararua District, and Wellington also at the orange level on Monday.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said for the Whanganui region, the worst impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle would be caused by severe southeast gales.

“These are forecast from [Monday] evening until Tuesday noon. Gusts of 120km/h are expected in exposed places, which could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. The cyclone is also bringing rain, but amounts aren’t expected to approach warning criteria in the region.”

He said forecast models had not changed much recently.

“They’re also in good agreement with each other. There have already been impacts felt across northern parts of the North Island, so people should take necessary precautions such as securing trampolines and other outdoor items that could be affected by the strong winds as they extend southwards on to central New Zealand.”

Horizons Regional Council and Civil Defence met on Monday morning and Horizons incident controller Craig Grant said the Emergency Co-ordination Centre (ECC) had been activated as staff planned for a range of scenarios.

“There are currently orange rain and wind warnings for the region that are in place from [Monday] evening through until [Tuesday] afternoon.”

He said there could be sea surges on both the east and west coasts.

“While these elements haven’t arrived yet and may not eventuate to the extent that they’re predicted, we are taking a cautionary approach with planning to keep our communities safe. From a rain perspective, it’s currently looking like the majority will fall in the Tararua District and Ruahine Ranges. However, this rain could impact the Rangitīkei River, Pohangina River and the wider Manawatū catchment as well. At this stage, we aren’t expecting any river issues within the Ruapehu, Whanganui and Horowhenua catchments. However, all districts in the region are expected to experience gale force winds.”

Grant recommended people secure outdoor items, prepare for power outages and have a plan in case they needed to leave home in a hurry.

“It’s also worth following your city or district council on social media for more localised information and updates.”

He said duty officers were putting plans in place and monitoring the situation overnight on Monday.

“This includes pulling contractors and equipment out of river sites, stabilising riverbank works, going over flood action plans, checking drains and pump stations, preparing for flood barriers to be installed, and staying in regular contact with our peers at city and district councils. We have also serviced and tested the Moutoa and Makino floodgates to ensure they are fully operational if required, including if there are power outages.”

Whanganui District Council emergency manager Tim Crowe said rainfall would gradually increase and was expected to be heavier to the north but should not be at the level being experienced to the north and east of New Zealand.

“Our main rivers in and around Whanganui are tracking well on the models and we have no concerns currently.”

He said the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was monitoring the situation and would activate if needed.

“People should be prepared for the winds, secure outside items and avoid travel during the storm. We are advising our community to be prepared for power outages at home and work and to take care of large trees. We are expecting large wind-driven waves off the coast over the next few days, so the beach and the moles should be avoided.”

Ruapehu District Council has not activated its EOC at this stage. A council spokesperson said the weather was mild in the region on Monday afternoon but the council was closely monitoring the situation and was prepared if it changed.

South Taranaki District Council’s emergency management team was activated on Friday. As a precaution, the council has cancelled its kerbside rubbish/recycling/green waste collection on Tuesday, closed the transfer stations normally open on Tuesday and closed all rural swimming pools.

Rangitīkei District Council is working with Horizons Regional Council on its next steps.

Grant said while Horizons hoped the region would not experience the full force of Cyclone Gabrielle, it was prepared to act.

“While we hope that our region doesn’t experience the full force of Cyclone Gabrielle, we want to reassure the community that we are prepared to act if required.”

He said even though temperatures remained warm, people were advised to stay out of rivers when it had been raining.

“Also not to enter floodwaters as they should be treated as contaminated. Stay safe and check in on friends and whānau.”