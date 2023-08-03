Esk Valley, near Napier, was hit hard during Cyclone Gabrielle in February and has largely been zoned Category 3. Photo / George Heard

Esk Valley, near Napier, was hit hard during Cyclone Gabrielle in February and has largely been zoned Category 3. Photo / George Heard

Hawke’s Bay councils have agreed - subject to community consultation - on accepting a Government cyclone damage recovery project worth possibly $556 million, including voluntary destroyed homes buyouts.

The cost-sharing agreement will see councils with Category 3 residential properties and Central Government adopting a 50/50 cost-sharing approach to the voluntary buyout of the Category 3 homes within their respective districts, with the Government contributing up to an estimated $92.5 million, according to a joint statement after the councils held separate meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Government and council contributions will be net of any insurance proceeds and the agreement also includes $203.5 million toward flood protection for the region.

Subject to design, interest in land, and ability to build, the proposed flood protection works will benefit areas currently Category 2, from Wairoa to Pōrangahau, the statement says.

The include key sites across the Hastings District such as Pakowhai, Ōmahu, Waiohiki, and Havelock North, and funding will also enable upgrades to specific pump stations and telemetry across the network.

Also included is $70 million specifically earmarked as the estimated cost of a fully funded flood protection scheme for Wairoa.

The remaining $260 million will go toward specific transport infrastructure projects and programmes, including fully funding the estimated cost of the Redclyffe Bridge replacement, the Puketapu, Matapiro and Aropaoanui Bridge works in Hastings District, Te Reinga Bridge works in Wairoa District, and critical roading recovery projects in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Mayors welcomed the outcome, notably Wairoa’s Craig Little who has said across his district there is damage that will take “years” to remedy and he has wondered how it will ever be achieved.

“By working together, our region’s councils and iwi have achieved a hugely positive outcome through the Government negotiation process, enabling the region to continue its transition toward meaningful, long-term recovery,” he said.

“Just as the councils have been working closely together, it remains essential for everyone involved in the recovery to work collectively for the benefit of all those communities across Hawke’s Bay that have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle,” he added. “We need to leave a positive legacy for our future generations, and it’s vital we get it right.”

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, whose district also took the brunt of the storm, said the agreement will be welcome news for cyclone-impacted communities across the region.

“For those in our community whose properties become finalised as Category 3, having a voluntary buyout process in place empowers people to make informed decisions and provides greater certainty about their future,” she said.

She said that to move the agreement forward, councils with Category 3 properties, which includes both the Hastings District and Napier City Councils, will need to consult with their communities, expected within weeks.

“Once that consultation process is complete, we hope to be in a position to share further information on the next steps for the voluntary buyout of residential properties in Category 3 areas directly with impacted property owners,” she said.

“On top of this, the Government investment in repairing our roading network and critical bridge rebuilds will provide our primary sector with confidence in our region’s recovery and get our economy moving again.”

The funding package effectively sets out how much the Government is willing to contribute towards property buyouts in the region following Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as funding for flood protection and urgent roading and bridge repairs. The remaining cost will be picked up by councils.

However, question marks still hang over a number of issues including how much each Category 3 homeowners will receive, how that will be calculated, and how the buyouts will work in conjunction with insurance payments.

A house buried in silt at Rissington. Photo / Neil Reid

As of last week, there were 252 properties in Hawke’s Bay provisionally placed in Category 3, meaning they have been deemed unsafe to live on because of unacceptable flood risks.

They are in Esk Valley, Tangoio, Pakowhai, Rissington, Dartmoor and Puketapu.

The Government announced on June 1 that owners of Category 3 residential properties impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods would be offered a buyout option, numbering around 700 properties across Hawke’s Bay, Auckland and Tairāwhiti (Gisborne).

The huge cost of those buyouts will be split between councils and the Government.

That is a different stance to what happened following the Christchurch Earthquake, when the Government covered the full bill to buy out red-zoned houses.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson has previously stated that “we know that with climate change there will be more severe weather events like this in the future” and a cost-sharing arrangement will councils would be “the basis for all future events of this type”.

Hawke’s Bay is the first region to settle on a cost-sharing deal with the Government following the cyclone which could set a precedence for other impacted councils in the North Island.

Until Thursday, details of the cost-sharing offer put to Hawke’s Bay councils from the Government had been kept secret.

The number of Category 3 properties in Hawke’s Bay has increased from 236 to 252 properties since first being announced on June 1.







