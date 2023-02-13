Cyclone Gabrielle is inching towards the North Island causing power outages, large waves, fallen trees. Video / NZ Herald

Coastal communities were evacuated, schools closed and states of emergency were declared yesterday as heavy rain and strong winds lashed the Bay of Plenty.

And while the worst of Cyclone Gabrielle was expected overnight, the weather was tipped to gradually improve throughout the day.

The region was issued a heavy rain warning by MetService until 6am today with 100 and 180mm of rain forecast but as of 4.30pm yesterday, only 13mm of rain had fallen since midnight.

Metservice meteorologist Andrew James said most of the rain would fall overnight as Cyclone Gabrielle rolled down the East Coast.

The forecast for Tauranga predicted heavy rain before dawn clearing to fine weather in the afternoon, apart from a shower or two. Strong easterly winds were expected to ease in the morning, turning into fresh southwesterlies in the afternoon.

James said the weather would show a “gradual improving trend”.

“The low-pressure system will shift off the coast to the east of New Zealand and move over near to the Chatham Islands.

“While the event will be over for the Bay of Plenty, other parts of the country will still be experiencing wet weather after Tuesday.”

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence public information manager Lisa Glass said it anticipated the cyclone to hit the region overnight.

“This event could see strong and unusual coastal inundation/storm surges as well as the more usual effects of rainfall and high winds,” Glass said.

Raging seas pound across the Whitianga foreshore on Monday. Photo / Mike Scott

“Based on what we are seeing further north, we are anticipating potential flooding and evacuations, power outages, road blockages and slips.

“Our main message is for people to do whatever they need to do to stay safe. For most people that means staying put. For some, it may mean self-evacuating. If you don’t feel safe, don’t wait for official evacuation advice.”

Coromandel hit hard

Beachfront properties in Coromandel towns were swamped by surging seas yesterday evening.

Civil Defence authorities said the district’s roading network was “totally compromised”, with vital roads including Buffalo Beach Rd (SH25) underwater or blocked by fallen trees and downed powerlines.

Most of SH25 around the Coromandel Peninsula was closed or only open for essential trips for much of the day with slips, flooding and fallen trees making it unsafe in multiple locations.

People have been evacuated from a property in the town of Hahei at about 4pm after a landslide.

Thames Coromandel District Council Civil Defence controller Garry Towler told Newstalk ZB the cyclone is “starting to really impact us now” with severe conditions on the eastern seaboard.

“Storm surge is a big concern of ours.”

Towler said the peninsula was suffering multiple power issues and outages, while he expected further damage to homes in the next 18 to 20 hours as the storm moved closer to the region.

“It’s going to be a miserable, uncomfortable night for the Coromandel,” he said. “We’re on one knee now, this could be a big blow.”

Towler said the “whole roading network is totally compromised”.

“Hopefully, everyone has found somewhere safe to ride this one out.”

Emergency evacuation centres open

Tauranga City Council opened several emergency shelters last night ahead of the expected severe weather.

It said storm surges combined with strong winds, heavy rain, and erosion along parts of the coastline, coupled with a 2am high tide, could cause flooding in low-lying, harbourside and coastal areas.

The shelters were established at Baypark Stadium, Tamapahore Marae, Huria Mara, Hungahungatoroa Marae and Whetu Marae.

The council earlier asked residents to “do their best” to conserve water over the coming days.

“It’s highly likely the rain the city experiences over the next few days will stir up sediment in local streams, which will make treating the water a lot harder and it’s probable we’ll need to shut down our treatment plants for a time.”

“In the event of a shutdown our reservoirs hold enough drinkable water to last 24-48 hours so we appreciate your ongoing support in conserving water while we weather this storm together.”

Tuesday rubbish collections were still scheduled to go ahead in Pāpāmoa today.

Emergency Evacuation Centres were also opened in Waihī Beach and Pongakawa.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Civil Defence controller Peter Watson said having the option to use these centres would hopefully provide some reassurance to residents and assist in their own planning.

“But please remember these are an absolute last resort should you fear for your life or property - whether you are in a high-risk area or not. If you can stay with friends or whānau in the first instance, please do so.”

The decision to just open these two centres was that Waihī Beach and Pukehina were the biggest concern for potential storm surges and the largest number of potential evacuees but plans were in place for further centres, if needed, at Bowentown, Katikati and Te Puke.

States of emergency declared

Whakatāne District acting mayor Lesley Immink declared a state of emergency at 3pm yesterday, and a mandatory evacuation order was made for about 100 homes.

The properties affected by the mandatory evacuation were in West End Ōhope, up to and including the Beach Point Apartment complex and approximately nine homes identified on Harbour Rd, Port Ōhope that were particularly low-lying.

The council also made a “strong recommendation” for all other parts of Ōhope and Port Ōhope that were exposed to storm surges to consider self-evacuation.

Ōpōtiki was the first to declare a state of local emergency yesterday and up to 500 homes were expected to be evacuated ahead of the high tide at 1.30am.

Residents in low-lying areas of Ohiwa Spit, Kutarere, the Tirohanga Motor Camp, and low-lying areas along SH35 - Opape, Torere, Maraenui, Whanarua Bay, Waihau Bay, Raukokore, and Whangaparāoa were affected.

Satellite image in the visible spectrum from the geostationary Himawari 8 satellite showing cyclone Gabrielle as it hits New Zealand.

School closures

Meanwhile, 31 schools across the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions closed yesterday, affecting 7207 pupils.

A total of 100 early childhood centres in the Bay of Plenty and Waiariki also closed, with 3200 children affected.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Jocelyn Mikaere said it was providing support and information through “locally-based” teams to schools to help inform their decision-making.

Otumoetai College Principal Russel Gordon announced via Facebook and emails to parents the school would be closed today, with plans to reopen for onsite learning on Wednesday.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the current weather situation. Given that this weather may cause significant flooding for our local community and our school, I wanted to provide certainty for our community,” Gordon said.

“I apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause you and thank you for your ongoing understanding and cooperation in this matter.”

Tauranga Girls’ College, Tauranga Boys’ College, Tauranga Intermediate, Tauranga Primary, Kaimai School and Maungatapu Primary would also be closed today.