A tribute to two fallen firefighters. Photo / Sand Art Man NZ

A poignant tribute for two firefighters killed during Cyclone Gabrielle has appeared in the sand at a beach community they both served and ultimately died in.

“Our heroes. Craig + Dave,” the message reads.

Images of the artwork were posted to Facebook by artist Sand Art Man NZ, who wrote: “My tribute to Craig Stevens and Dave Van Zwanenberg - two heroes who lost [their] lives during the cyclone at Muriwai.”

A tribute to firefighters Craig Stevens and Dr Dave Van Zwanenberg, who died while responding to reports of a landslide in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Sand Art Man NZ

Locals commented on the post, saying it was a wonderful tribute to the two fallen firefighters.

“What a very special way to show respect and condolences,” one person wrote.

“Thank you once again. Outstanding work as always with so much mana,” another said.

Volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens is survived by his wife Lucy and two children Kauri, 6, and Tai, 4. Photo / Supplied

Dr Dave Van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens were the two firefighters who died while responding to a landslide in Muriwai, West Auckland, as Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the city in the early hours of Monday, February 13.

Stevens was able to be rescued and was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition. His colleague Van Zwanenberg’s body would be recovered two days later.

Funeral for Muriwai Volunteer Firefighter Dave van Zwananberg. Photo / Dean Purcell

Stevens would succumb to his injuries on Thursday, February 16, in hospital. He would have celebrated his 40th birthday in just over two weeks.

A funeral for the 39-year-old, proud dad to Kauri and Tai and a devoted husband to Lucy, will be held on Wednesday afternoon at Parihoa Farm, in Muriwai.

It is the same place his colleague was farewelled at last week.

A Givealittle page set up to help Stevens’ young family has reached just over $234,000 as of 8am today.















